The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is impressive

In the last week of April, there is no better place than New Orleans. Why; The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. They’ve announced their turn for the year, and woo boy, it’s fantastic.

With a number of stars that include but are not limited to The Who, Brittany Howard, Erykah Badu, Steve Knicks, Foo Fighters, Elvis Costello, H.E.R., and the names go on and on. It’s a week of incredible music in one of the best cities in the world. Book your tickets if you can.

Say if you had to choose between Coachella or the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, how would anyone choose the latter? For beginners, it is a music festival that is in a place with the absolute love for music, not a place with the absolute love for fame. Prices are easier to use. People and crowds are cooler. There is a greater variety of artists.

Again, who would rather spend a week in New Orleans than a weekend in a desert that provides all sorts of headaches to get to and from? The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is this summer and, already, I envy those who watch and catch all of these great, great artists.

The complete series

Did I mention that Kool & the gang and Lizzo also play? Everyone and their uncle play at this festival.

The long list of operations covers a wide range of types and flavors. No one should feel left out of this composition. For those who go to the festival, here are some acts that aren’t lost much …

Brittany Howard

Howard was the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of the great Alabama Shakes. With only two albums completed before Howard went solo, the band put on killer music full of emotion, rock and soul. With her first solo album, “Jamie,” Howard again delivers a new and familiar sound on her own.

Her voice and guitar are all right. Howard recently completed a fall tour, and the new year will hit the road again. Anyone who can’t see it at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival should get one of the upcoming dates, because there is no one else like Howard in music today. It’s passion.

Erykah Badu

The queen of this year’s festival based in New Orleans. Erykah Badu, who is essentially a living and breathing piece of art himself, has a presence that has to be witnessed in person. All eyes are on her.

The musician has not released an album in years, as he is not an artist to force it, but remains a miracle as he tours. Badu’s music sends thunder waves of sensational vibrations through a seaside audience. It’s an impossible experience.

Elvis Costello & the cheats

Costello is such a cool cat. Even when putting on a rock concert with his band, The Cheats, it can make a theater feel like a familiar club. Such a good, smooth speaker.

He’s one of those artists who could go on and sing to each other, and a lot of people won’t mind. Costello is a beauty in the ears when he is solo and acoustic, but when he’s with Imposters and in rockstar mode, it’s a burst of great melodies and classy English showmanship.

Kool & the gang

Kool & The Gang is pure magic. Whether we’re talking about great radio hits and their classic or musical tracks, they know how to make a body move and slot. They reach the body and the soul with their music.

It’s so high to hear and dance to the Kool & The Gang, and it’s an impressive feeling that, hopefully, remains when we play live.

Any

Only half of the original band comes alive and touring, but Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend still had a good classic rock show after over 40 years of quarrels and excavations. These great songs don’t get old. The twin can still raise the geese with their music. Daltry screaming “Reign Over Me” and Townshend singing “Eminence Front” with more flourish and rust than ever, these are concert moments you should not miss.