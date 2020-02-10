The new Oxford shirts of the tie clip go perfectly with any outfit

Get 3 new Oxford shirts for $ 140 at The Tie Bar

The connecting rod

The tie clip is one of our favorite stores for affordable and upscale men’s accessories.

And the Chicago-based brand is expanding this shirt line this week with the launch of its first collection of Oxford shirts.

This men’s fashion makes it easy for you to look well dressed as well as casual. All you have to do is choose your neck and sleeve size, a standard or trim fit, and your color or pattern. The tie bar menu even makes it easy to match your new shirt with a suit or pants (or even occasionally).

The new shirts are buttoned and have a modern pull-in and take-out length (which is about 1.25 inches shorter than usual) and unsealed seams for an intentionally relaxed feeling. They are also machine washable.

Oxford’s general-purpose shirts are available in three colors and cost $ 55 each or $ 3 each for $ 140. And with the code SOLEMATE you can throw in a pair of dress socks of your choice for free.

(The tie holder also offers some other new shirt options in the same price range, including Petite Houndstooth in Lavender, Oversized Vertical Stripe in Blue, Printed Circles in Sky Blue, and Double Vertical Stripe in Blue.)

