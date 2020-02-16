[The new phones of Samsung and Xiaomi, WhatsApp achieve a milestone of two billion, selling price cuts for Samsung phones and other technological news of the 7 days]

​Samsung and Xiaomi’s new phones, WhatsApp hits 2 billion milestone, price cuts for Samsung phones and other tech news of the week

South Korean tech large Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S 2020 line alongside with its second folding smartphone this 7 days. The corporation has introduced Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Extremely and Galaxy Z Flip at a rate of $ 999, $ 1199, $ 1499 and $ 1380 respectively. The 3 Galaxy S collection smartphones come with 120Hz displays, a minimal of 8GB of RAM, much better cameras and 8K online video recording. The phones will be obtainable globally starting up March 6. The a few Galaxy flagship phones, S20, S20 + and S20 Extremely, will be backed by the same 7-bit and 64-bit octa-core processor. There are two processor variants, a single with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, although the other choice is Exynos 990. The devices also operate the Android 10 running program. There is IP68 security towards dust and water on all products alongside with a Ultrasonic on-display screen fingerprint scanner, facial recognition and reverse loading.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a include design and characteristics a six.7-inch FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display screen and a small secondary protect display on the outdoors that steps 1.06 inches. The key display arrives with a perforation notch that hides the 10MP selfie digital camera. Exterior, there is a twin digicam configuration with a 12MP extremely wide angle sensor and a 12MP wide angle key camera. The foldable cellphone will work with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ eight-bit 64-bit, eight-main processor with 8 GB of RAM. The system runs OneUI based mostly on Android 10 and is backed by a three,300 mAh battery. Simply click in this article to read the entire story.

