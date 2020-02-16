[the-new-phones-of-samsung-and-xiaomi,-whatsapp-achieve-a-milestone-of-two-billion,-selling-price-cuts-for-samsung-phones-and-other-technological-news-of-the-7-days]

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a include design and characteristics a six.7-inch FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display screen and a small secondary protect display on the outdoors that steps 1.06 inches. The key display arrives with a perforation notch that hides the 10MP selfie digital camera. Exterior, there is a twin digicam configuration with a 12MP extremely wide angle sensor and a 12MP wide angle key camera. The foldable cellphone will work with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ eight-bit 64-bit, eight-main processor with 8 GB of RAM. The system runs OneUI based mostly on Android 10 and is backed by a three,300 mAh battery. Simply click in this article to read the entire story.