The new Pope finally meets Young Pope in a satisfying, satisfying final

The opening headlines of this section give the show that we’ve been waiting for since it announced that this season will be Jude Law: Two pops are throwing against each other. With a conscious echo of the first episode of the Youth Pope, moving slowly from the Vatican, we cross back and forth between Brannox as he travels back to the dream of a spiritual beach. It is a neat idea, especially designed to make it seem like two people are moving towards each other, as we understand. The sparks are about to fly! Is it true?

Not much. This latest episode of the New Pope is great and not just because it is like a third of the season’s plot. It tones, flashes between parameters and ideas, seeming to lack confidence in the rest of the season. That is, because of the chaos spark that results in Pius XIII. There is even no contest when Lenny and Brannox finally meet – Brannox, the emerging pope tries to extend his ring to kiss him, but Lenny (dressed in a classic priest’s dress) completely ignores her and controls the room. This is what happens with the design because Brannox’s insecurity has to turn away from a living saint. But it still doesn’t provide energy imbalance: Lenny is the only one who wins the camera in the opening headlines. Brannox is a man, but Lenny is more.

John Paul III, I admit, is a powerful impetus to being a transitional, fallible human being. The opening headlines are a fake one: Lenny goes on to deliver more than one address. The leaked Sofia paintings have gained a great following, including a group of punk that Catholics seem to be religiously religious in the 1980s. He speaks on behalf of marginalized, insulted, and oppressed people. He directs his anger toward his parents and shows it. This is the fire that Malkovich has shown back in three episodes, and it’s nice to see here. When Brannox tells the crowd, “We will not be forgotten any more,” he identifies himself with the millions of people who listen to his speech. And so the story ends – more so than Lenny’s dramatic expulsion from the world, Brannox begins to live as part of it.

The young Pope spent less than a season on television, out of a perverted dream, a strange study of the structure of the church, the character of Lenny Belardon, and the nature of faith. The New Pope is a TV season for better and worse. Several plot threads are intentionally wrapped in this episode. Faisal is released from prison and reunited with his sister, Caterina. Bauer is sent to his next post in Korea and is preparing to marry a paid companion-slash-girlfriend. None of this would have happened in the Young Pope, simply because he didn’t care. The season ended with a happy ending for the New Pope in the form of a Laicized John Brannox, filled with the new Sofia Dubois, who had just received the love of New Parents and sent her ex-husband, Spalletta and Guicciardini. Italy’s finance minister goes to prison.

When Sofia says she plans to resign Voyello from the Vatican, she responds with a sad reaction: “Soon you will fall in love.” It is an idea that helps Voiello because he is doing his best to avoid attachments that might hinder his work. But I say this as one of the biggest Voiello fans in the world – it highlights one of the New Pope’s biggest holes. Here, Voiello does not indicate that he still suffers from his failed romance with his sister Mary, or that he thinks about it while discussing love with Sofia. I don’t think the New Pope needs to refer to him publicly, but Silvio does not explain that Orlando is a rare thing that characterizes the master manipulator as part of Voiello’s motivation.

Again, this episode is generally a fantastic showcase for Voiello, and as I am confused in some parts of this section, I think of these shortcomings as the rest of them are very good. Voiello has finally returned to his classic comic relief, putting the end to his dream and a true new pope (with the help of the ever-present Don Cavallo). Lenny’s first instinct in dealing with a crisis is to stir up the possibility of an open holy war stemming from her resurrection. Voyello is one of many who is at the forefront of this plan: “Take notes, Voiello,” says Lenny, who will be forced to respond by discussing John Paul III’s speech. “I have to dictate what he says.”

In fact, it feels like the New Pope is working back from this end when the church must come together to deal with the crisis: a situation where the Caliphate has taken several children, along with his priest, a prisoner on the island of Ventotene, Girolamo. a case we are talking about. The hostage situation puts the conflict between two popes into a very different situation.

This apparent confrontation between Islamic fundamentalists and Catholic Catholics, between Lenny and Brannox, between prayer and movement, is becoming synecdoccus for broader themes reviving the rest of the season. If I had to pull these topics down, they would almost certainly combine a lesson along these lines: fundamentalism stems from skepticism and insecurity, both of which promote the Caliphate and, more importantly, the Lenin sect. It is a virtue to be able to live in doubt and mystery and to continue to live in any case. Undoubtedly, Lenny is what he preaches to the faithful during his final speech, raises questions, and then immediately rejects questions about his existence. He asks the crowd at St. Peter’s Square and those who follow us to uncover the mystery. This mystery is a church and, in a sense, an object of worship for us.

I think the New Pope has to go through this kind of uncertainty. Isn’t it more fun when the characters have to answer with certainty? After effectively punishing Lenny (for killing the kidnapped priest), Brannox essentially took Roman off, leaving Lenny to be the sole pope again. Finally, Lenny performs the second and only decisive action of the second pope: appearing on the island and forcing terrorists to present themselves as Lenny’s religion, portraying terrorists as Islamic terrorists. to hide. I’ve had mixed feelings about this development – I’m glad that the season doesn’t return to “horrible Muslim terrorists”, and it’s really interesting to see some sort of New Pope twist. It would be good to get some good out of Esther’s spiritual void, but there is something dishonest and tragic about this connection. An eternal leader of religion compares Lenny’s body with “The Body of Christ”, something she’s always looking for but could never get, an immaterial challenge to faith that reflects the dark night of Esther’s season. Do they have enough thoughts about Lenny? Where are they going from here? We will never find it.

Sorrentino does not have to answer any of his questions, but he is excellent at asking them. Compare the whole Ventotene landscape with Finny’s point, with a completely masterful sequence that brings Lenny Cardinals to the heels. It’s not the end of the episode, and it’s a bit strange to see Pius XIII cross the whole of the Young Pope in half an hour or so, but it’s still fun to watch him continue on his palanquin. Young was in the fifth (and best) part of the Pope. In this speech, Lenny uses her holiness, claiming that her return requires the kindness of other cardinals. What would you do if you were in their position? With Lenny’s current pope, we’re watching everyone’s crush – and the excitement I forgot.

This final will answer at least a few. Lenny affirms that Brannox stands on Adam’s grave, which is proven beyond the shadow of a doubt, that Lenny’s moral images were not merely figurative. “You thought you were alone?” (On the other hand, to think that the first response to his abduction is to be a Caliphate and to undermine that belief by one ambassador of the caliphate Voiello. After doing so, he says, he can “return to himself” and endure the desire to live with Sofia. Everything is quiet in the world.

But it’s no secret: At last, Lenny returns to the ocean, where she comes back to the sea. In a shocking sequence, he fulfills his promise back to Venice and embraces everyone in the crowd, pointing out the basic human relationships that could have been unbelievable just minutes before the episode. And looking at the stars in the house of God (one of the many, most appealing to the early episodes of Young Pope), everything calms down. Lenny dies for real. It is a striking link to the inspirational, quiet, fierce portrayal of the purpose and the story. Even though I wasn’t expecting it, I’m glad we did. I’m really glad that after all this time the church has got the kingdom that Pope really deserves: Voyello, we are leaving the war with Pius, son of Esther. Is everyone in this world piercing ass? Maybe, but we all love it the same way

Critical observations:

Brannox tells Gutierrez: “When I want to, Gutierrez, I know how to get onstage.” What was it waiting for?

“A good idea is one that minimizes losses and maximizes profits. Outside this is called capitalism. “Gutierrez, no! Or yes? (Capitalism is bad.)

Lenny said the heart is a “beating organ” and is an incredible jumping point for a dance album.

“I do not understand. Who is the Pope now? “I’m happy that Aguirre got another chance to make me laugh.

Thanks for hanging out! I think this season is a less magical touch than Young Pope, but it’s still better than almost anything on television, and it’s wonderful to have it all. When we return to the New Pope in 2023, let’s meet you all.

