The new pope has his new pope

Photo: Gianni Fiorito (HBO)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Monday, January 27th. All times are Eastern European.

First choice

The new pope (HBO, 9 p.m.): We spent a lot of time introducing John Malkovich’s new Pope John Brannox, the charming and sophisticated English cardinal the Vatican troops are trying to recruit for the papal throne. Our own Eric Thurm writes about the introduction of Brannox:

There are a few other ways Sir John Lenny resembles Belardo: he is also depressed, distant, and fragile. (He is described as a piece of porcelain throughout the episode.) He has a strong controversial relationship with Voiello. He is taken by Sofia. And he can use words – although Sir John doesn’t quite know the sour language of early Lenny, he hovers above everyone else and withdraws somewhere in his own head. Through long meditation and careful spiritual cultivation, Sir John Brannox has a strong relationship with God. He seems to have a doubt that is very similar to Lenny’s, though he is mostly inward rather than outward. And like Lenny, he has the charisma of a movie star – some of Sir John’s lines are a bit hammy, but he sells them because he’s John Malkovich.

This week Brannox is officially elected Pope, takes the name of John Paul III. Holds and delivers his first public sermon preaching the meaning of “family, truth, and love.”

Regular reporting

Relaxing adventures from Sabrina (Netflix, summary again)

placeholder

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.): This week in fabricated pseudo drama: The Bachelor’s producers send Victoria, who was with country singer Chase Rice, to a surprising Chase Rice concert that feels … gross.