[the-new-porsche-911-turbo-s-is-far-more-strong-than-at-any-time-(video)]

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S and 911 Turbo S Cabriolet — Photograph courtesy of Porsche

GENEVA, March 4 — Porsche has ultimately unveiled — through a video clip presentation — the new 911 Turbo S and its convertible edition. The German maker experienced planned to existing the two cars at the Geneva Motor Demonstrate in Switzerland, which was cancelled thanks to the coronavirus epidemic.

The new-era Porsche 911 Turbo S provides an unprecedented amount of electric power and comfort and ease. Geared up with a revised three.eight-litre flat-6 motor that delivers up to 650 hp, 70 hp extra than the preceding model, it can speed up from to 100 km/h in a mere 2.7 seconds (.two seconds more quickly than earlier) and attain a best speed of 330 km/h (as did its predecessor).

The condition of the new 911 Turbo S has evolved to become wider and squatter, with a new entrance wing and 20-inch tires in front and 21-inch kinds at the back. Then there is a more dynamic and precise suspension system that offers greater stability and highway-keeping, in particular when cornering.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé and Cabriolet will get there in Europe this spring and in late 2020 in the US, and will start out at US$204,850 and US$217,650 respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews