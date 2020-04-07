The new real housewives of Beverly Hills are here – they are amazing!

Here are 10 labels from this series and we love them!

This is the upcoming season BravoThe real housewives of the hit show Beverly Hills promise as many plays and controversies as ever. Relatively new cast members – a favorite Denise Richards, participated in the show last season – thank you for that!

Bold and Saikhan, a 49-year-old reality-based actor, took a page from their film and television experiences and put their creative play on reality TV. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes.

We don’t want to give anything. Scroll down and look. But Denise’s husband, for example Aaron Fipers Once during the last series

Are you ringing any bells, fans ?! Come here … find a happy place! Maybe it will help: During Season 9, another actor’s speech comes from the same sentence, why is everyone acting like a f ** king nun ?! LOLz !!!

Anyway, without further ado, here are all the headlines about the upcoming season, which is set to return to its premiere on Bravo in a week. EH!

Teddy Mellenkamp

“You never know what awaits me.” They say.

Erica Jane

“Good luck? It’s not on the heels, darling.”

Garcelle Beauvais

“Life is honey, and I’m enjoying that part.”

Denise Richards

“My life may not be a fairy tale, but I will always have a happy ending.”

Lisa Rinna

“The secret of life? Everyone dances as if watching. ”

Dorit Kemsley

“I can’t do anything else,” he said.

Kyle Richards

“There’s nothing around here but clothes to wear.”

Well, good, good! What do you think about these labels ?! A little, right? How are you We want you to hear about them !! Be the CALL with your response to the comments below (below) !!!

