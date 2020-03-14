The new rescue package will help ensure Scotland coronavirus music venues and clubs

The Scottish Government announced a rescue package amounting to 320 million pounds sterling for the small business, which suffered from the coronavirus.

The plan was developed for the financial year 2020-21, to try to limit the impact of the outbreak on the economy of Scotland.

Music venues, and independent stores in the country will benefit from the measures, which include a 75 percent reduction in rates for the retail, hospitality and leisure of the cost rate of less than 69,000 pounds since April 1, 2020. Fund in the amount of £ 80 million and provide grants to at least £ 3,000 to small businesses in sectors that are faced with the worst economic consequences of a pandemic.

For all sites across Scotland will be provided for reduction of interest rates by 1.6 percent, which would effectively cancel the planned increase in inflation, which was to come into force in April, BBC informs. Pubs with a rate that does not exceed 100 thousand pounds, as from April 1, will be entitled to a reduction in fixed rates of up to 5000 pounds.

Finance Minister Keith Scotland Forbes said: “kovidah-19 will have complex consequences for business and the economy in the coming weeks and months, except for the following recommendations in the area of ​​health and travel is also important that we have reviewed the latest economic analysis and listen carefully to what. It tells us the business community.

“We know that face immediate pressure of tourism and hotel sectors, and therefore we aim to support them, in particular.”

News NEWS – SHKATLYANYA announces SUPPORT PACKAGE standards KORANAVIRUSavkrainski government has just announced a package …

Author: Music Venue Trust on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Fund “music venue” reacted to the news to Facebook, saying the measures will provide “75 per cent relief for all but six members of MVA Scotland, the six – the best possible measures.

“While MVT welcomes the steps of the Scottish Government, we note that the music venues of England” Grassroots “will be supported with 100% relief, creating market distortion during extreme problems. This is a positive start, but need to do a few more.”

They also called on the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland observe proper example and to set their own rescue package, saying that “it is time to take action.”

Yesterday (March 13) reported that the British government is preparing to ban mass gatherings that may affect future concerts and festivals, which have not yet been canceled. Size of measures to which the prohibition has not yet been confirmed, as well as the start date, but, as they say, the ban may appear as early as next weekend (March 21).