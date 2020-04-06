The new Selena La Reina collection from MAC has an exclusive launch date

Although details were scarce, fans were still enthusiastic about the news of MAC’s latest Selene makeup collection. Now there’s information on the full product lineup later this month, and there’s also an exclusive look at a never-before-seen image of famous singer and sister Suzette Quintanilla Ariaga, who collaborated with the brand in the movie release.

MAC released the news of the second collection, called Selena La Reina, in February, when the brand revealed it would include the bum-bum boom-boom – a pink lipstick – and a new highlight. Other items include a neutral silhouette palette and rose tones called Mi Siento … Muy Excited, as well as 12 lip products, Highlight Extra Dimension Skinfinish, and a makeup bag.

The collection’s Rhinestone packaging will look familiar to the late singer’s fan, whose checkered bossie was one of her iconic sights. In a statement, Ariaga said, “This collection is so special to me because it celebrates Selena’s 25-year legacy and I wanted the packaging to be fun and memorable! The real inspiration behind the packaging is Selena’s rhinestone bra and really brought a holographic feel to the rest of the collection. ! “

Mac

To celebrate the collection, MAC has partnered with Ariaga to share her exclusive image with the singer. The couple was seen backstage following Selina’s performance at the Tejano Music Awards, the singer’s huge smile expressing her red lip color.

MAC / Suzette Quintanilla Ariaga

The Selena La Reina collection launches April 21 on the MAC website.