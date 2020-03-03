the-new-situation-of-metallic-hammer-is-a-nightwish-mega-pack

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a desire for Nightwish followers, as we go within their epic new album, Human. :II: Nature., in a entire world exclusive interview.

Plus, the situation comes with a free Human. :II: Mother nature. art print, a Nightwish notebook sticker and an exceptional Nightwish pin badge!

Also in the new problem, for the to start with time, we publish Steel Hammer's ultimate at any time job interview with Chester Bennington, as the substantially-missed Linkin Park frontman pays tribute to his mate and Soundgarden icon, Chris Cornell.

On prime of that, the new concern also incorporates model new capabilities on Black Sabbath, Code Orange, Loathe, Ihsahn, William Duvall, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, Vesperith and several, many much more.

All only in the new difficulty of Steel Hammer. Out now!