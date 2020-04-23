Baby Yoda seems to be having some competition. There’s a new Star Wars series in the works of Russian puppet magazine Leslye Headland, according to a new Variety report. Disney has not yet confirmed the news, but if it does, it will mark an exciting step forward for the Star Wars franchise and Disney +. The commotion turned to Disney +, but did not receive an immediate response.

According to the report, this new and mysterious series will be “female-focused” and will occur in a completely different timeline than that of the Mandalorians and other projects. (Whether that means the premature or the rise of Skywalker after the ascent remains unknown.) Variety also wrote that the program is in the early stages, with Headland being showcased and now staffed in a writers room.

If the report is true, and Hatch does mean a distant, distant galaxy, then it marks a huge exit from Star Wars franchisees. The Mandalorian, the first edition of Disney’s Star Wars + Star, was uploaded by John Fabro, a man known for big blockbusters (Iron Man, The Lion King.) Headland, on the other hand, is known for indie comedies like Bachelorette and, of course, Doll Doll, who, despite being Netflix’s instant hit, doesn’t exactly scream “Star Wars.” Too social on social media, she has previously published on Star Wars, and even attended Star Wars premiere: The Rise of Skywalker.

More than ten feature films were produced under the Star Wars franchise, and none were directed by a woman. In fact, just in the third episode of The Mandalorian, a woman, Deborah Chow, marched behind the camera to direct a live Star Wars production. Similarly, the franchisees themselves were often male-heavy, and scenes involving two or more main female characters were few and far between, especially in live action. In fact, the other two Star Wars series currently in the works at Disney + are the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the prequel Rogue One series focusing on Diego Luna’s Cassian Endor. Getting Headland, a woman who has made a career out of women-driven projects, to fold that might be just what Star Wars needs.