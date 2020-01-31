The new trailer for “Mulan” arrives on Sunday, but watch this teaser first! | Disney, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Jet Li, Films, Mulan, Trailer, Yifei Liu, Yoson An

We are a few days away from the release of a new trailer for Mulan and a teaser has been released to excite fans!

New Disney live-action movie to play Yifei Liu as the main character and we’ll be watching the trailer for Sunday for sure.

Here is the synopsis of the film: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the imperial army to defend the country against the invaders of the North, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, intervenes to take the place of his sick father. Passing herself off as a man, Hua Jun, she is put to the test at each stage and must exploit her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It’s an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.

The film also presents Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee like Böri Khan, Yoson An like Cheng Honghui, Gong Li like Xianniang, and Jet Li like the emperor.

Mulan will hit theaters on March 27.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8btMI_N8v8U [/ integrated]

