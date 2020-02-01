The new visa ban for Nigeria and Myanmar, four more is “common sense”, says WH

The Trump administration announced Friday that it is almost doubling the list of countries whose citizens are not allowed to obtain certain types of visas.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, has been added to the list, along with Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan. Lesser restrictions have also been imposed in Sudan and Tanzania.

Although the administration last month indicated its intention to expand the list of bans, the additions seemed to surprise some foreign officials.

“It would be quite unfortunate if, for whatever reason, Nigeria were on the list,” said Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed just a few days ago, the New York Times reported. .

Mohahmmed said that Nigerian officials had not been informed that his country would be placed on the ban list, the Times reported. An adviser to the Nigerian president said on Saturday that the country “remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies, particularly on global security issues”.

Previously, the ban – an executive decree that partially fulfilled Trump’s promise to ban all Muslims from entering America – has affected Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Korea from the North and Venezuela.

Foreign nationals from newly added countries will still be able to obtain business and tourism visas, unlike the countries affected by the initial ban. Only immigrant visas are affected.

And Tanzania and Sudan are only excluded from the Diversity Visa Lottery program, not all immigrant visas – the former randomly awards green cards to selected applicants from countries with low levels of immigration to the United States.

The administration cited various reasons for the new additions, from late passport technology to information sharing failures.

“It is fundamental to national security, and the height of common sense, that if a foreign nation wishes to benefit from the advantages of immigration and travel to the United States, it must satisfy the basic security conditions defined by American professionals. of law enforcement and intelligence, “said the White House in a statement.

In 2018, Nigerians received twice as many immigrant visas as citizens of all other newly affected countries combined, the BBC noted.