The New Year celebration in Dauphin County teaches Chinese culture and tradition

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – Children and adults celebrated Chinese New Year while learning Chinese culture and traditions.

The Little Star Chinese Language School and the Sunshine Dance Club of the Chinese community in Central PA presented the event on Sunday at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

Members of both groups performed different dances. There was a delicious menu with pot stickers for the celebrations.

Little Start Chinese Languages ​​School member Yijin Wert believes the event was a great platform and opportunity to introduce Chinese culture to the local community.

“I am surprised that we saw so many people today. It was a great event,” said Wert.

This is the first year that Hershey’s Chocolate World is hosting the event and they plan to host it again.

“It is really wonderful that we can share this culture with our guests,” said event coordinator Kinjal Athia.

