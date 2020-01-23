The New Year celebrations in Beijing have been canceled to get the epidemic under control

“To curb the epidemic, protect people’s lives and health, reduce crowds, and ensure a harmonious and peaceful spring festival, it is decided to cancel all major events, including temple fairs, from Beijing today,” a statement by the state of Beijing Culture and tourism offices. said today.

“Citizens reinforce preventive measures and support the decision.

Large Chinese New Year celebrations in Beijing have been canceled to combat the coronavirus epidemic. (Getty)

“We will associate the political changes with the development of the epidemic … and wish all citizens a happy spring festival.”

The Chinese New Year 2020 lasts from Saturday, February 25th to February 8th.

The virus that causes pneumonia symptoms was discovered in the metropolis of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, in late December.

Chinese officials had previously counted 470 people infected across the country, fearing that the number could rise in the coming days.

Wuhan was quarantined today. Officials told his 11 million people not to use buses, subways, ferries, and long-distance networks.

Beijing tourism authorities said an attempt was made to get large events out of the way to prevent the virus from spreading to thousands of people. (AP)

Residents were advised not to leave, despite millions of Chinese traveling to the moon for the upcoming New Year holidays.

The expanding capital of central China’s Hubei province is the epicenter of the coronavirus, which is believed to have started in animals before spreading to humans.

Cases of illness have also been reported in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, as well as in the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Several countries, including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia, have tightened border health controls to prevent the spread of the disease.

North Korea has temporarily closed its border to all foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to a travel agency that offers tours of the country.

Public disinfectants have been sprayed in several cities as control efforts span multiple nations. (AP)

The new corona virus belongs to the same family of viruses that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). A 2002/03 pandemic, which also broke out in China, killed 800 people worldwide.

Scientists in China said the new corona virus may have been transmitted during the illegal wildlife trade.

China’s director of the Disease Control and Prevention Center, Gao Fu, said the virus is believed to come from a Wuhan market from which it mutated and became human-to-human.

“As we know, the wild animals were the source that were sold at the fish market,” Gao told journalists on Wednesday.

All over the continent, airport screenings of patients arriving from China have started. (Supplied)

“The virus of this wild animal is gradually mutating.”

Earlier, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation was complex and evolving.

If a statement is made, it will be the sixth international public health emergency in the past decade.

“The decision is one that I take very seriously and can only be made with due consideration of all the evidence,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“This is an evolving and complex situation,” he added. “Our team in China is working with local experts and officials to investigate the outbreak.”