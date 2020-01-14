The New York machete suspect, Hanukkah, could face a possible death sentence if a comatose victim dies

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK – The man accused of stabbing at least five people with a macho killing spree during a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi could face a death sentence if one of his alleged victims is still imprisoned Coma lies, dies. said a judge on Monday.

37-year-old Grafton Thomas appeared before a court in White Plains, New York, and pleaded not guilty to stabbing members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York until 10.

Each count has a maximum detention period.

He could need a capital defense team if one of the victims dies, U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel said. One of the attacked, a 72-year-old man who has suffered devastating machete strikes on the head, arm and neck, is in a coma and may not recover, according to his family.

Thomas only answered the judge’s questions briefly, confirming his name and age, and saying that he had taken the Prozac drug.

His lawyer, Michael Sussman, said a psychiatric exam will be undertaken and he expects to report his client’s competence by the end of the month in order to stand trial.

“There are significant problems with the detection process and understanding,” Sussman told reporters in court.

Prosecutors said Thomas targeted his victims because of their Jewish beliefs. In a criminal complaint filed last month, they cited magazines they had confiscated from the suspect’s house and contained references to Adolf Hitler, Nazi culture, and the movement of the Black-Hebrew Israelites, which extremists classified as an anti-Jewish hate group.

US attorney Michael Krouse said at the hearing that the investigators had recovered two machetes and two knives from separate vehicles.

The Monsey attack covered a number of incidents of physical assault or attack on Jews in the New York metropolitan area in the past few weeks, including a shot at a kosher supermarket in New Jersey where two members of the Hasidic community died.

One of the suspects for the attack, who was killed in the shooting, had also expressed interest in the Black Hebrew Israelites.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center of Extremism recent national numbers found 780 anti-Semitic incidents that were reported or detected to the organization in the U.S. in the first half of 2019, compared to 785 incidents in the same period in 2018.