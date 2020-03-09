The New York Post reporter tweeted the exposure of champagne socialist Carlos Maza on Twitter

New York Post reporter Jon Levine was locked out of his Twitter account today and was forced to delete several Tweets in connection with his article exposing the ultra-rich background of YouTuber Carlos Maza.

Twitter first blocked Levine from his account this morning, but after inquiries by the reporter and his followers, the platform restored access to his account, claiming that the blocking had been a “mistake” and that his tweets about Maza did not violate the platform. policies.

However, later in the day, Twitter again changed its mind, saying to Levine that “after more research, these Tweets violate our Twitter rules, specifically our private information policy.”

Levine had tweeted photos of his recent article, “YouTube socialist Carlos Maza did a bit for the rich, but he lived luxuriously,” showing footage of a $ 10 million Florida mansion owned by Maza’s family. The images can be viewed publicly on the real estate websites, where Levine obtained them.

Levine’s Tweets were archived and can be viewed here. They reveal information about the mega-rich background of the socialist Maza.

Twitter claimed that Levine posting publicly available Maza images was a violation of his “private information policy”. But Maza did the same thing last month, asking establishment Democrat James Carville to live in a “four-story obscene mansion”, posting footage of the residence to prove it.

You really have to respect that kind of genre.

Wear regular clothes on television to pretend relatability while living like this. Master’s degree artist. pic.twitter.com/vwWJUq7Kce

– Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) February 12, 2020

Maza did not tell his fans about the $ 10 million residence his family made in Florida, where he is registered to vote.

“If Maza wants to start eating the rich, he may have to start with his own family,” Levine wrote in his NY Post article.

“Through its clan, the millennial firebrand is connected to multiple Florida megafamilies, a $ 7.1 million pad on the Upper West Side purchased under an LLC – and a yacht by luxury boat maker Donzi.”

This is not the first time Maza has been embroiled in a censorship controversy on a major technology platform. Last year, using his position as writer for the far left Vox.com, Maza pushed YouTube to demonetize videos of conservative commentator Stephen Crowder, an act that led to the Google-owned platform’s condemnation of the senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) and others. In the wake of the controversy, YouTube has produced content content across its entire platform.

In a tweet about Twitter censorship, Levine called the shares in the “Orwellian” platform.

SECOND UPDATE:

Although he initially called his decision to block my account “in error,” Twitter closed me again a few hours later for the same Carlos Maza story.

I reluctantly deleted the tweet and share some of the timelines here

It’s Orwellian https://t.co/tZifmpWUg7 pic.twitter.com/AIqHreCmZW

– Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

“Despite initially calling their decision to block my account” in error “, Twitter closed me again a few hours after the same Carlos Maza story. I have reluctantly deleted the tweet and am sharing with you some of the timelines here. ”

“(This) is Orwellian.”

Is it insider information to Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company that wants to confidentially reveal their political wrongdoing or bias to your business? Reach Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the technology correspondent for Breitbart News.