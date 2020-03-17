The New York Times, authors, falsely edit Trump’s quote on medical ventilators

At least eight New York Times authors on Monday shared a misleading quote from President Donald Trump’s recent call with state governors, giving the false impression that the president is denying federal support for hospital-needed fans. treating coronavirus patients.

In his message, the President recommended that the states take care of respirators and fans because it would be faster, but added that the federal government would “support you”.

Times reporters skipped most of the president’s statement while sharing the story on social media. A CNN correspondent also pushed for the partial and misleading appointment and became the left-hander for the Huffington Post.

Despite an online reaction to this misinformation, journalists have not yet deleted or removed their comments.

The eight journalists tweeted a link to a Times article published Monday that contains President Trump’s full statement to state governors in which the President recommended that they do not wait for the federal government to meet the growing demand for respirators needed to treat people with coronavirus.

“Breathers, fans, all the equipment, try to get it yourself,” President Trump told governors during a Monday conference. “We will support you, but try to achieve it yourself. Point of sale, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

But in the midst of their publications, Times reporters dropped out of what the President said.

Times National Correspondent Julie Bosman has retweeted the first third of President’s statement, leaving out the part where he said the federal government will support the states.

Bosman, who reacted to an intense attack, defended himself by saying inaccurately that “the second part of the quote repeats the first part twice.” In fact, part two of the president’s statement says the federal government “will support you (the states).”

Mara Gay, a member of the Times editorial board, also left out what the president said. She also falsely accused the chairwoman of telling governors that they are “on their own.” In fact, the president said in his full quote that the federal government will “support you.”

Just ten days ago, Gay was involved in another embarrassing episode in corporate media, where she and MSNBC clutched Brian Williams with gruesome commodity stating that billionaire Michael Bloomberg “could have given each American a million”. of dollars. ” In fact, the amount you spend is less than $ 2 per person.

Among the Times Times reporters, who only retweeted the first part of the President’s appointment, are White House Chief Correspondent Peter Baker, Northwestern Reporter Mike Baker, artistic reporter Michael Cooper, and reporter. Research Sharon LaFraniere, publisher Clifford Levy and contributor Aaron E. Carroll.

The Times’ official twitter account also omitted most of the President’s appointment when he published the article on Monday.

All publications were still up to this point, despite criticizing their accuracy.

