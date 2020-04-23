The New York Times came in search of the actor. That’s what he found

On Easter Sunday, while strolling in the afternoon, Irish novelist Denise Deegan realized that she had not yet called her mother. “Hello,” she said cheerfully into her phone. “Hello,” replied a man in the street. Looking at the man’s face, she realized that the voice belonged to Matt Damon. Living a pandemic already felt like it was in a movie, “and then you look and Matt Damon is there,” she said.

Actor’s observations have become commonplace in recent weeks in Dalkey, the seaside village of south Dublin, where his presence has added a new surreal layer to locked-in life. It is not only that one of the biggest stars in the world and his family must stay within 2 km of the house, like the others. It is that an actor who played a father trying to protect his family in the middle of a sprawling pandemic in the film Contagion now lives next to a strangely similar reality.

Most meetings start the same way: Matt Damon smiles and the local resident pretends not to know who he is

The people of Dalkey are also mobilizing against a new common enemy: strangers who ask too many questions about their Matt O’Damon, as some people now call him. If you were to be stuck somewhere, it is not difficult for residents to understand why their village of 8,000 inhabitants, about 15 km southeast of the city center, would be a wise choice. “You could say that Dalkey would be the place people would aspire to live if they won the lottery!” says a resident, Noreen Farrar.

Damon’s sightings at Dalkey and Killiney, which are sometimes called the Amalfi Coast of Ireland, began in mid-March. According to an assistant to Damon’s agent, it was then that he arrived in the region to shoot scenes from The Last Duel, a soon-to-be-suspended medieval drama directed by Ridley Scott. It also took a short time before the pubs closed and the police began to check if people were moving away from the authorized 2 km.

Most meetings start the same way: Matt Damon smiles and the resident pretends not to know who he is. “I think it’s an Irish thing,” said Deegan. “We don’t want anyone who is a celebrity to think that we are somehow sycophanes.”

Matt Damon with Mary Caviston outside his Corner Note Café in Dalkey, Co Dublin. Photo courtesy of Mary Caviston / New York Times

Mary Caviston, owner of the Corner Note Café, did not recognize the man in a baseball cap until he took his order. Then she played cool. But once he and his family finished eating, she made a request. “Would you really just like a photo outside for the Corner Note?”

He seemed happy to oblige. A few hours later, it closed its doors indefinitely: “It was a high note to go out,” she said. While the meetings with Bill Murray are surreal because of their outrageous nonsense, the meetings with Matt Damon are surreal because of their almost bizarre normality: the star of the Bourne franchise would appear in the pub, for example, or run in front of someone one on a hill.

A photo of Damon at the beach with a bag from a SuperValu market seems to have been his ticket to local acceptance. Delighted memes and glowing articles in the Irish press have proliferated. Unlike his famous peers in the United States who were hired for trying to connect with ordinary people, Damon had become a symbol of friendliness while living in a gated community – he and his wife and four children would have rented Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine. old bachelor pad – in one of the most expensive districts of Ireland.

Matt Damon in Dalkey: the actor would have stayed in Ischia (left), Eddie Irvine’s house on Sorrento Road

Damon’s choice to stay put rather than return to his 15.5 million euros Brooklyn Penthouse could also have been judicious from an epidemiological point of view. Irish officials said on 16 April that they had suppressed the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic in the general population, a feat which some attribute to the rapid response of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a doctor.

And not only had Damon found a relatively safe new home, but his new admirers had also become an army of protectors. This was clarified when the New York Times reporter was asked to write this (me, for better or for worse) requested anecdotes via Dalkey’s unofficial Facebook page.

“Leave it!” was a common theme, presented in 100 ways. (Cornelius Hibernis O’Flaherty’s comment is the most poetic: “Dalkey is surrounded by the sea and in these bright and sunny interlocking days with fresh air and birdsong everywhere, Matt and his family should be left alone to enjoy time in the midst of the natural splendor of spring. “)

“Suddenly, none of you care about Matt Damon being there and you’re all over it, and yet there are constant conversations here with people who see him and photos with him with locals from Dalkey”, commented on a woman

“I love the fact that everyone is looking to protect it like ours,” wrote Cjhelle Griffiths. Sally Kirwan agreed, “We are truly the greatest of all countries.” Unlike the Americans, many commentators have explained that the Irish respect everyone’s privacy. That’s why “stars like this here,” wrote Mick Mullen, being careful not to name two of his other neighbors, Bono and Enya. “We Irish people are not struck by the stars.” One woman had the courage to say it was not entirely true. “Suddenly none of you care about Matt Damon and you are all over it, and yet there are constant conversations here with people who see him and photos with him with residents of Dalkey “wrote Paula Burns.

In private messages, at least one resident said he wanted to meet with Matt Damon. Deirdre Fitzgerald, a forum administrator, also outlined a plan to orchestrate one. Two months ago, the family-owned restaurant and catering company had 50 employees. Layoffs linked to the epidemic have since reduced that number to five. Her brother now prepares all take-out orders and is the delivery person, the marketing agent and the “rod washer”.

“We try to keep ourselves alive and to kick,” she says. She lives near Damon, so she plans to drop off a Burger Box, a do-it-yourself burger kit from her restaurant, and a note asking her to return a photo. She was optimistic. “He is very nice,” she heard. – New York Times