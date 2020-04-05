Apps with the sign-in feature, including The New York Times, IFTTT, Medium, and others, will continue to use the Apple feature to secure Apple sign-in before the June 30 deadline. To support this feature, the deadline for these applications was recently. extended from 30 April.

IgnLog in with Apple, first introduced in iOS 13, allows users to create accounts for apps and websites using Apple ID. It also allows users to select specific data they want to share with an app and allows users to hide their email addresses.

The service has largely welcomed a more secure alternative to similar login services, as it authenticates the user with Face ID or Touch ID and does not send personal information to application and website developers.

MacRumors forum member Pedro Marques has compiled a list of other apps that currently support “Sign in with Apple”. Be sure to check out our Sign In to Applevel guide to learn more about the service and how it works.

Apple users, had a great week logging in with Apple. Apps like Medium, IFTTT, NYTimes, Strava, Ritual, Freshii, Fiverr and dozens more now offer privacy options for Apple’s anonymous login method. I was able to completely leave the Facebook login. Zuckerberg is no longer following me!

– Pedro 🖖🏼 Volt Hugger (@MetroManTO), 5 April 2020