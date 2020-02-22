[the-new-york-toy-fair-is-here-to-melt-our-hearts-and-empty-our-wallets]

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Disney)

For collectors, toy lovers, and kids of all ages, Christmas has nothing on the New York Toy Fair. The 117 year old annual event showcases the latest in toys, action figures, and collectibles at the Javits Center in New York City, where the toy industry, retailers, importers, and distributors meet to explore the very best of what the toy industry has to offer.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, toys and merchandise from The Mandalorian dominated the offerings, with several options available to feed our collective baby Yoda addiction, including Hasbro’s animatronic toy which features 25 sound and motion combinations and will retail for $60.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HOLCxIYTNOg" width="560"></noscript>

But that is just the tip of the baby Yoda iceberg, with several companies offering up their own versions of The Child:

Baby #yoda chia pet is the plant I didn’t know I needed #ToyFair2020 pic.twitter.com/YtxTKAVwPL — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 22, 2020

At #ToyFair2020 the buzz is about #BabyYoda from @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/COkq9IBaCM — Sandy Kenyon (@SandyKenyon7) February 20, 2020

Baby Yoda is here! #ToyFair2020 #Mattel pic.twitter.com/3wjdVCvH5J — Gregory Schmidt (@GregoryNYC) February 22, 2020

#TheChild and #TheMandalorian #StarWars #BrickHeadz from #LEGO on display at #ToyFair #NYTF pic.twitter.com/4bT7wFubvi — CollectorsCantina (@CollectCantina) February 22, 2020

#TheChild #CosBaby from #HotToys #StarWars #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/S3LPZBvkvx — CollectorsCantina (@CollectCantina) February 21, 2020

[email protected] EXCLUSIVE REVEAL: #BabyYodaMerch is finally here and it is the way! https://t.co/bN8BiCnxb5 pic.twitter.com/fR7tV1hLN2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 20, 2020

In addition to The Mandalorian merch, our favorite toy companies debuted their latest wares. Funko revealed several new figure lines, including Marvel Zombies, Amazon’s The Boys, several Paka Paka lines, Pop! Albums, Magnum P.I., and holy crap is that a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion set?!

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion!https://t.co/[email protected] #RomyAndMichelle #Disney #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/0VUZh9z3dH — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: The Office!

https://t.co/[email protected] @GameStop #the office #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #gamestop pic.twitter.com/ZEUNLGhkwe — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020

I’m proud to announce @TheBoysTV Pop! series as part of our Toy Fair New York 2020 reveals! #FunkoTFNY https://t.co/XoDoXCesLr pic.twitter.com/eIdZo3RN4g — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) February 21, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Marvel Zombies! https://t.co/[email protected] @Disney @HotTopic @EntEarth @GameStop @Walmart #marvel #disney #hottopic #entertainmentearth #gamestop #walmart #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #PopCandy pic.twitter.com/GhNkZzgGxl — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Paka Paka – Toilet Ninjas! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a#FunkoPakaPaka #IFoundPakaPaka #PakaPakaToiletNinjas #FunkoTFNY #TFNY #Funko pic.twitter.com/31Ei2N0dmh — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Pop! Albums

Funko is proud to introduce Pop! Albums, which is launching with one of the most iconic rappers of all time – The Notorious B.I.G. https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a#FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #PopAlbums pic.twitter.com/dZ1851hgEd — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020

Check out the detail on our upcoming Gambit Pop! #FunkoTFNY https://t.co/CaDe5JWB8i pic.twitter.com/3CJ6n2RESw — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Back to the Future!https://t.co/UdUW8BH8md @BacktotheFuture @UniversalPics #Universal #BTTF #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/3LmU7VtR5d — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Wonder Woman 1984!https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a @WonderWomanFilm @warnerbros @DCComics @HotTopic @Walmart @BoxLunchGifts @Target @amazon @GalGadot @PattyJenks #WW84 #warnerbros #dc #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/3HnlW1wbOo — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Marvel! https://t.co/[email protected] @PopInABox @EntEarth #marvel #popinabox #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/DKPWi8DOCv — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: My Hero Academia!https://t.co/[email protected] @HotTopic #MHA #hottopic #MHA #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/m1f4BlkM9w — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020

Also, we’re going to need this USWNT team ASAP:

Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: U.S. Women’s National Team! https://t.co/[email protected] @BNBuzz #USWNT #NWSL #Soccer #OlympicsBound #Toyko2020 #barnesandnoble #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/VUtrihCY7B — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020

NECA Toys is also coming in hot with toy lines for nostalgic faves, including Gremlins, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Alien, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

So much great stuff at #ToyFair2020 try to pick a favorite. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1w0eRlWsdO — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair Day 1 about to begin. Need to start things off with a well balanced breakfast. Eggs anyone?#ToyFair2020 pic.twitter.com/gRjjOoa8Mm — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) February 22, 2020

Over 60 photos of the @NECA_TOYS #TMNT Figures on display at #ToyFair2020: https://t.co/8ymtEcBqsV pic.twitter.com/w18Ky39NZP — The Toyark (@Toyark) February 22, 2020

Mind Blowing Reveals! @NECA_TOYS pic.twitter.com/vbS24NH3SS — Michael (@evilekim33) February 22, 2020

@NECA_TOYS Thank you soooo much for this!!!!!! I can die today and be happy knowing these [email protected] wins #ToyFair2020 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/mDSuY2s50b — Mr. J (@jhellboyer) February 22, 2020

It’s Comparison Time! Tikka and Ehazar from @NECA_TOYS #NYTF TMNT pic.twitter.com/Aeuky0ZrcF — Pixel Dan (@PixelDan) February 22, 2020

A closer look at @NECA_TOYS Godzilla 89 and Godzilla 03 figures. #Godzilla #ToyFair #ToyFair2020 pic.twitter.com/Df9i29I5oo — Kaijuologist (@thekaijuologist) February 22, 2020

Hype Overload!!! Ok @NECA_TOYS go home your drunk!!! #ToyFair2020 pic.twitter.com/grUX17No7X — SuperRetroThrowback (@SuperRetroTBR) February 22, 2020

Toy Fair ’20: NECA Back to the Future, DC Props, Gremlins, Aliens, Predator https://t.co/KZsYV391Wh pic.twitter.com/BUsMdkPPA5 — The Fwoosh (@TheFwoosh) February 22, 2020

And these selections barely scratch the surface of what’s on offer at the New York Toy Fair. What are some of your favorite new toys? What were you hoping to see this year? And what’s already got your paycheck burning a hole in your pocket? Let us know!

