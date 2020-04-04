Maura Lewinger tells her sweetheart Joe, who writes her greetings every morning and puts them in her lunchbox.

They do not have “good day” letters, he said, but they do explain what he means to them and maybe plan for the next day or the next.

“He always eats me up, gets me my cup and helps me with all kinds of things,” he told CNN on Friday.

Joe, 42, died last week from complications with coronavirus. Like many other families across the US at this time, Lewinger had to speak with her husband, over FaceTime in their case. Maura Lewinger and her husband, Joe, have died after being arrested on COVID-19. (CNN)

“At the moment, no one knows, sometimes it’s seen that he’s on the job,” he said.

Joe worked at a Catholic high school on Long Island, New York, for 20 years. He was a great assistant and coach of the football team.

“He always had an ear, no matter what you were talking about, Joe was always listening. You always seemed like you were the biggest person in the room,” he said. Lewinger.

Joe, 42, died last week from complications with coronavirus. Like many other families across the US at this time, Lewinger had to speak with her husband, over FaceTime in their case. (AP)

Joe has never been in the position and has started out with “low greens,” Lewinger told CNN on Friday, which included a low back pain. In terms of St. Day Patrick on Wednesday became ill and began to have trouble breathing.

In the days before Joe’s death, Lewinger told CNN that “most of the time was spent 24/7 on FaceTime, trying to keep him warm and comfortable, without even trying to let go. to him. “

“The country is preparing for distance education and we need to work on securing and better marriages in other countries,” he said.

When doctors told Lewinger that her husband was breathing and that he was acting as a third-party drug, she asked him to speak with Joe on Facetime.

“I saw her and I asked her not to leave us and tell her we needed her,” Lewinger said.

The doctors told him to try other ways to recover from Joe. During that wait, Lewinger told CNN that he had listened to his wedding song in a review that was in court. Then the doctor came back.

An Elmhurst Hospital hospital was searched after a standoff outside the emergency room, business Wednesday, April 4, 2020, at the Queens Hospital in New York. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer)

“We dropped her own kitchen and I was worried she didn’t have any more time,” the doctor told Lewinger.

She told the doctor that she needed FaceTime with her husband.

“I thank her for being such a wonderful husband, for making me feel loved and loved every single day,” Lewinger told her husband.

Then the doctor tells him that Joe’s pulse.

“I played our wedding song for her. Then that was it,” Lewinger said.

Joe leaves behind his wife, three sons, a son and two daughters. Lewinger stresses the importance of living by traveling and staying at home.

“People don’t agree. People have a lot of ideas, and they think they can do it,” he said. “You can’t, you can’t, without anyone in your house. It’s sad and relaxing and everything and everything, you have to be with the only people in your house.”

To track news and livestream traffic access your phone directly by going to the 9News app and placing ads on the App Store or Google Play.you can retrieve information from Coronavirus Australia Federal page, available on the page. Google Play Store, Google Play and the way WhatsApp is the government.