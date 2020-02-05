The New Yorker collects more than 1,500 unique pizza boxes

February 5 (UPI) – The Guinness World Record Holder for the world’s largest collection of pizza boxes said the collection at his home in New York has grown to over 1,500 copies.

Scott Wiener’s apartment in Flatbush, Brooklyn is filled with pizza boxes from places to Antarctica and the Faroe Islands.

Wiener was awarded the Guinness World Record in 2013 when his collection included 595 different boxes. He said his collection has grown to over 1,500 since then, which allowed him to stick to the record.

The collector, who started storing pizza boxes about 11 years ago, said most of the boxes were unused and that he had developed a strict cleaning procedure for boxes that used to contain greasy meals.

Wieners Pizza Fandom involves more than just collecting boxes: he runs “Pizza Tours” in Brooklyn and Manhattan and has published a book with the title Viva la Pizza!: The art of pizza boxes,