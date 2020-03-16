The Newcastle Eagles beat Solent Kestrels overtime to win the BBL Trophy

The Newcastle Eagles won the BFL Trophy final dramatically with a 96-94 win over Solent Kestrels overtime.

Game executives

Newcastle Eagles

Points: Rahmon Fletcher – 29

Assists: CJ Gettys – 7

Answers: CJ Gettys – 17

Kestrel Solent

Points: Sentence Elliott – 26

Assists: Elliot Dads – 6

Recordings: Travis Charles – 10

Newcastle’s plans were embroiled on Saturday when three US players, Mike Morsell, Nick Schlitzer and Sade Hussein, left the club and flew home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Ian MacLeod’s team sought a comfortable victory when it moved to a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, only for its lower-league opponents, the first team in Division 1 of the National Basketball League to reach the last, to organize a brilliant Counterattack and grab the lead.

Kestrels recovered in the fourth, taking the 83-82 lead after scoring eight in a row, with Ian Smith hitting the final four of them, before tying the game with a dunked Trayvonn Wright with 4.5 seconds left.

There was little to divide the teams into an extra period, as the leader changed hands six times. The defining moment came at the last minute when Drew Lasker intercepted an offensive tackle and gave Newcastle a 95-94 lead again with 57 seconds to play.

Wright also had a shot at Solent’s hero late in the five-minute overtime with his side behind 95-94, but he missed the vital double-pointer.

Kestrels had a chance to win it, but Wright left two of his shorts on and Darius Defoe grabbed the rebound before raising the game on the line.

Among the many heroic performances for the short-handed Eagles, CJ Gettys claimed the MVP award after a monstrous run of 21 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, with seven feet playing over 40 minutes of basketball.

There were great performances by the Eagles’ three veterans, with Rahmon Fletcher leading all scorers with 29 points, while Defoe had a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds, with Lasker coming off the bench to be instrumental in the highlights, while scored seven points. and catch 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.

“This is the drama that people want, and what the outcome should be,” Eagles coach MacLeod said. “Great credit to Solent; they really shocked some people and had a fantastic season.”

Reflecting a war of retreat, MacLeod added special praise for Defoe, the most decorated player in BBL trophy history.

“My boys were dug up and they had nothing else in the tank, so I’m very, very happy. Darius Defoe has been here for 17 years, and hopefully he’ll rise to the occasion.”

“All the time we keep saying after the first quarter that there are only 30 minutes left in the season, 20 minutes left in half, 10 minutes left, five minutes left.”

“Keep pushing, this is our season now, and you can see what that means for them.”

