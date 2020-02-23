[The Newest: Breaking a tie Vegas style – drawing playing cards]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Most recent on the 2020 presidential marketing campaign (all times local):

six: 30 p.m.

Precinct captain Nadia Albulet says a deck of cards aided crack a tie in really Las Vegas vogue.

The Las Vegas entertainer reported Saturday that Sen. Bernie Sanders led the precinct at Lucille S. Rogers Elementary School. But, she claims, her king of spades trumped a queen of diamonds to get the fourth delegate for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

At Buttigieg’s after-caucus rally in a packed place at the Springs Protect, she claimed she was inspired by climate change to do much more than just vote this yr.

6: 10 p.m.

Pete Buttigieg is offering a blistering attack in opposition to rival Bernie Sanders, who he accuses of primary a divisive motion that has furthered “the harmful tone of our politics.”

The former South Bend Indiana mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful built the remarks whilst addressing supporters in Las Vegas, soon following Sanders won the Nevada caucuses.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has done strongly in early contests supplying him an early direct. But Buttigieg claimed the Vermont senator has established to be ideologically inflexible, fails to police aggressive supporters and has alienated reasonable voters who don’t assist the wholesale political “revolution” Sanders advocates for.

He urged voters to “take a sober seem at the consequences” of generating Sanders the party’s nominee. Buttigieg reported Sanders has a “vision of capitalism as the root of all evil.” And he added that Sanders’ political vision would “reorder the financial system in ways most Democrats — let by yourself most Us citizens — don’t guidance.”

Buttigieg identified as for a wide Democratic coalition. But he claimed Sanders’ army of on the internet supporters – frequently referred to as “Bernie Bros” – threaten, intimate and harass the extremely same persons required to conquer President Donald Trump.

five: 55 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is celebrating his Nevada caucus victory hundreds of miles absent in Texas.

The Vermont senator took the phase in advance of countless numbers of cheering supporters inside the Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio on Saturday night and declared, “We’re heading to win this election.” The country’s next most significant point out votes on “Super Tuesday” on March three, right after following week’s South Carolina primary, but Sanders wasted small time declaring, “We are heading to gain in this article in Texas.”

He added: “We are heading to acquire across the nation simply because the American people are ill and worn out of a president who lies all of the time.”

Sanders then modified the typical campaign speech he offers numerous moments a day to contact more heavily on immigration for an audience about 150 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. He noted that his father immigrated to the U.S. from Poland “without a nickel in his pocket” and added, “I know one thing about the immigrant practical experience. Collectively we are likely to end the demonization” of immigrants.

5: 50 p.m.

Amy Klobuchar is telling supporters her presidential campaign has “exceeded expectations” and she designs to carry on, even as she trailed considerably guiding many rivals in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

The Minnesota senator returned to her household point out Saturday adhering to a early morning celebration in Las Vegas. Talking to volunteers Klobuchar reported that “a great deal of people today didn’t even consider I would continue to be standing at this stage.”

Klobuchar concluded in fifth location in the kickoff Iowa caucuses just before a potent discussion performance served lift her to 3rd position in New Hampshire.

She will campaign Sunday in Fargo, North Dakota, right before keeping situations in Arkansas and Oklahoma, equally states that will vote in the March 3 “Super Tuesday” contests. On Monday she will be in South Carolina, which holds its major Saturday and the place she will take part in a Tuesday discussion.

___

5: 45 p.m.

Joe Biden is declaring himself back again into the race for the presidency soon after early outcomes in Nevada showed the former vice president in 2nd area.

Biden instructed supporters Saturday that “we’re alive and we’re coming back again and we’re gonna win.” Biden thanked unions for their assistance, citing labor groups that have endorsed him such as firefighters, ironworkers and electrical personnel.

He took a shot at the race’s frontrunner, self-declared democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not competing in the to start with four states but has expended hundreds of tens of millions of pounds of his possess fortune hoping to choose up delegates commencing on Tremendous Tuesday.

“I ain’t a socialist. I ain’t a plutocrat,” Biden said. “I’m a Democrat. And I’m proud of it.”

Biden mentioned the Russians will continue on to aid President Donald Trump and Sanders, whose campaign acknowledged Friday that he was briefed last month by U.S. officials about Russian endeavours to improve his candidacy.

“Let’s give Trump precisely what he doesn’t want,” Biden told his supporters. “Let’s give him you and Joe Biden as the nominee.”

four: 25 p.m.

Hundreds collected for a Bernie Sanders’ party at the Cowboy Dance Corridor in San Antonio which capabilities two degrees of dance flooring and a mechanical bull that was, most likely properly, not working as supporters waited for theVermont senator’s celebration to start out Saturday evening.

The group watched CNN protection of benefits from Nevada on tv and projector screens positioned around the location and cheered whenever a new batch indicated Sanders was undertaking very well. It chanted “Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!” and “Bernie Beats Trump!”

Teddy Hilton, a 31-year-aged bar tender and server from San Antonio, stated he voted for Sanders through the 2016 Democratic major when the senator was defeated handily in Texas by Hillary Clinton. He said again then Sanders was however mysterious to a good deal of Texans but not now: “It’s much more identify recognition but also, I imagine, a ton of it is enthusiasm.”

Hilton mentioned of Sanders, “He talks about difficulties that individuals are passionate about and they chat to more and a lot more people and it just spreads.”

3: 55 p.m.

Two of the 4 caucus precincts at a middle college the northern Nevada city of Gardnerville experienced difficulty getting by means of on the cell phone hotline to report results.

Kimi Cole, the chair of the Douglas County Democrats who was the site guide at the faculty, explained her precinct and an additional tried out to simply call the hotline immediately after their caucuses wrapped up early afternoon but instead of currently being put on maintain they were being fulfilled with a tone that seemed to reveal the range wasn’t doing work.

“I dialed two or a few moments, couldn’t get as a result of. My buddy dialed, couldn’t get by means of,” Cole said.

A third person at the caucus website was capable to get via and report results right soon after, but Cole stated she and the other precinct chief determined to use just one of the Nevada Democratic Party’s backup methods by texting a image of their caucus reporting worksheets.

Cole said the information was also transmitted by the iPad calculator, which appeared to operate effortlessly for everyone at that web site.

3: 45 p.m.

Nevada’s Republican celebration Saturday awarded all 25 of its delegates to President Donald Trump. The Nevada get together experienced now canceled its caucuses. Alternatively, the state Republican committee voted by acclimation to give Trump all of its delegates at the similar time as Democrats had been tallying caucus votes, according to social gathering govt director Will Sexauer.

No other Republican qualified for the balloting by the state committee, Sexauer said.

This gives Trump 86 of the 87 delegates awarded so significantly. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld gained a single delegate in Iowa. South Carolina, which votes subsequent Saturday, also had canceled its key. Its delegates will not be certain to any prospect.

three: 35 p.m.

Pete Buttigieg is hoping to fundraise off the modern revelation that Russia may be striving to aid the campaign of his rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Information broke Friday that intelligence officials briefed Sanders a month back about the evident Russian meddling work. Sanders referred to as on the Russians to quit, but also utilized the situation to acquire a shot at The Washington Write-up, which initial to report it. He suggested that the tale could have been timed to harm him in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

Buttigieg’s marketing campaign claimed in a fundraising e-mail Saturday that Sanders’ response was “deeply troubling” but also “telling of the kind of politics we’re in for in Bernie’s vision of the foreseeable future.”

The electronic mail went on to counsel Sanders would foment what it named “more conspiracy theories, additional attacks undermining the totally free push when they create anything you don’t like, extra attacks on everyone who does not agree with you 100% of the time.”

___

3: 30 p.m.

Nevada Democrats have discovered an anomaly as they count up caucus votes at the website on the campus of the College of Nevada, Reno: 1 of the precincts does not have any voters.

Amy Travis, a Bernie Sanders supporter from a neighboring precinct, was given the endeavor of filling in the “zeroes” next to all the candidates names in precinct 7321.

She imagined it was bizarre that no one particular voted there both for the duration of early voting or at Saturday’s caucus. So she received out her mobile phone and found a map of the precinct to come across it consists solely of a 600-acre county park just west of the UNR campus.

Austin Daly, the internet site leader at the UNR campus, says he thinks there utilized to be two residences in the precinct alongside the edge of San Rafael Park. But he suggests they might be vacant now or at minimum are not occupied by people who needed to forged a ballot in the Democratic caucus.

Daly says the precinct’s lone delegate to the county convention will be recorded as “uncommitted.” As soon as they get to the county conference, a delegate will be elected to that uncommitted slot.

two p.m.

Bernie Sanders has moved on to Texas, where he addressed about one,500 supporters in El Paso as the outcomes came in from the Nevada caucuses. Early voting is currently underway in Texas, just one of the Tremendous Tuesday states holding contests March three.

Before his El Paso campaign function, Sanders visited a memorial for the victims of the Aug. 3 taking pictures that still left 22 useless and about two dozen injured. Which is according to a nearby politician who tackled the group before Sanders took the stage. An additional 2020 contender, Mike Bloomberg, also mentioned he visited the memorial ahead of his rally this thirty day period.

___

1: 45 p.m.

A nationwide co-chair of Elizabeth Warren’s presidential marketing campaign claims the Massachusetts senator’s finishes in some of the first voting contests are not explanations to rely her out. Rep. Ayanna Pressley advised The Associated Press on Saturday that Warren’s strengths have extensive been underestimated and that she’s unconcerned about prior finishes or poll quantities.

Warren concluded third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire. As voters caucused Saturday in Nevada, Pressley stated she thought Warren would shock voters in the states that follow, like South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states.

Pressley is investing numerous times campaigning for Warren in South Carolina right before its key in a 7 days.

___

12: 45 p.m.

Votes are being cast in the Nevada presidential caucuses. It is the initial presidential contest in the West and the 1st to examination the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates with black and Latino voters. Entirely, 200 areas are internet hosting caucuses. Among the them are 7 casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada Attorney Typical Aaron Ford is a Democrat who’s not endorsing a prospect. He says the condition “represents an chance for these candidates to reveal their charm to a more substantial swath of our state.” All eyes are on the procedure following the lead-off Iowa caucuses yielded a muddy outcome marked by error.

___

12: 40 p.m.

What comes about at a Nevada caucus internet site if two candidates stop up in a tie? According to 1 precinct chief, it will come down to the luck of the draw.

A number of hundred voters and about a dozen observers ended up crowded into a web site on the campus of the College of Nevada in Reno when factors received underway. The non permanent precinct captain, Becky Cohen, spelled out the approach and mentioned everything will be clear, with success at just about every stage created on poster boards caught to the partitions.

She closed by holding up a deck of cards and indicating, “If there is a tie, God forbid, this is what we do. It is Nevada.”

___

Midday

Several of the Democratic presidential candidates are out amid the voters as the Nevada caucuses get underway. Pete Buttigieg greeted supporters at a Las Vegas caucus web site shortly before the begin. The previous South Bend, Indiana, mayor shook hands and exchanged compact chat with those collected at a south side high school.

Buttigieg nodded to Nevada’s diversity when compared with the predominantly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire that have already held contests. He states Nevada offers him a opportunity to establish he has a wide base of aid. Buttigieg has been dogged by lower polling figures with minorities, notably black voters.

Elizabeth Warren swung by a suburban Nevada caucus site to pose for shots with supporters and give doughnuts to volunteers. She ducked inside of for a instant and identified as out to voters continue to waiting in line to caucus. She claimed: “Thank you for collaborating in democracy.”

___

11: 45 a.m.

At Rancho Superior University, a 38-year-outdated Las Vegas resident, local community organizer and political activist was modifying her voter registration from unbiased so that she could caucus.

Lashonda Marve-Austin said: “I’m black, so I don’t want a candidate that just desires to do the suitable point for black people. I want them to do the ideal detail for all the people. She extra: “And then I’m weak, so I really do not want them to just do the suitable factor for very poor persons, I want them to do what’s proper for men and women over-all.”

___

11: 30 a.m.

The chairman of the Democratic Countrywide Committee is expressing assurance that the Nevada caucuses will go smoothly and will not repeat the complications that muddied the benefits in Iowa. The several hours ahead will show whether he’s appropriate.

Tom Perez spoke to reporters Saturday at a caucus web page at the Bellagio hotel and casino on the Las Vegas strip. He states the goal in Saturday’s caucuses is to release the final results as soon as doable but “first and foremost, to get it proper.”

Perez claims the attractiveness of early voting manufactured processing individuals votes complicated but get together officers have labored additional time to carry out the job.

Virtually 75,000 people today participated in a 4-working day early voting period of time that ended on Tuesday. Their decisions will be added to benefits of Saturday’s in-individual caucusing. Perez claims the bash has experienced far more than three,000 individuals to carry out the caucuses, with coaching likely on as not long ago as Friday.

___

11 a.m.

In advance of the sun began peeking out powering the clouds in late morning, Elizabeth Warren volunteers have been shielding Nevada caucus goers for the rain with umbrellas as they entered a caucus location at a high faculty on the east side of Las Vegas.

Turnout appeared to be mild and there was no line at the registration tables an hour right before caucuses ended up supposed to begin.

In 1 space with about a dozen caucus-goers standing about chatting, about half the attendees were putting on Pete Buttigieg buttons.

Just one Buttigieg supporter, 54-yr-outdated Sue Thornton, claimed she fearful the poor temperature in the early morning and the early vote might have reduce into caucus-day turnout. She explained in 2016, strains were out the door when she confirmed up to caucus.

Thornton operates in food items and beverage management at a hotel-casino. She said she was intrigued in Buttigieg from the commence and his functionality in the campaign sealed her assistance. She states: “I am a sucker for a nerd and a geek, and he matches the monthly bill. … Stays tranquil and collected. Speaks seven languages, for goodness’ sake.”

___

10 a.m.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren claims her presidential campaign has elevated $14 million in the past 10 times.

In a tweet, the Democratic hopeful claims the haul is double what the campaign had hoped to raise concerning the New Hampshire main and Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. It’s unclear how a lot came in considering that Wednesday night time, when Warren savaged New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg during the Democratic discussion in Las Vegas.

Warren’s disappointing fourth position complete in her neighboring point out of New Hampshire was regarded likely lethal to her marketing campaign. But her supporters believe she can make on her solid discussion overall performance and come across a path to victory. The dollars will aid.

___

9: 45 a.m.

Nevada Democrats say they extra 10,000 individuals to their rolls for the duration of four times of early caucus voting this week.

The state social gathering announced Saturday, several hours prior to presidential caucuses were being set to get started, that a lot more than just one out of 10 early voters took gain of very same-working day registration and grew to become Democratic voters.

Nevada’s caucuses are open up only to Democrats but people today can sign up as Democrats or change their affiliation as they present up to vote.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in Nevada and experienced about 610,000 energetic registered voters by means of the conclusion of January.

___

9: 15 a.m.

The political target Saturday is on the 200 locations throughout Nevada that are internet hosting presidential caucuses.

It’s the third contest on the 2020 election calendar as Democrats try to ascertain which applicant will just take on President Donald Trump in November.

Nevada will examination the candidates’ energy with black and Latino voters for the to start with time in 2020, after contests in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Issues linger about Nevada Democrats’ potential to report election final results rapidly as new issues surface about foreign interference in the U.S. election. Saturday’s caucuses are the initially since complex glitches and human problems plagued Iowa’s kickoff caucuses. Nevada Democrats have projected self esteem in their procedure but it’s not certain full success will be unveiled on the working day of the vote.

The condition occasion included to its tasks by offering early voting — something Iowa didn’t attempt.

___

nine a.m.

President Donald Trump is mocking a new intelligence briefing offered to the Household intelligence committee about Moscow’s interference in the 2020 race. He’s saying that Dwelling Democrats are expressing Russia wishes Bernie Sanders to get.

Democratic presidential prospect Sanders claimed Friday that U.S. officers advised him about a thirty day period ago that Russia has been striving to assistance his campaign, just as Russia did on Trump’s behalf in 2016.

There really are conflicting accounts about what the briefers advised the Property intelligence committee about Russia’s intentions. One intelligence formal mentioned members were not explained to in the briefing that Russia was doing the job to assist Trump right. But advancing Sanders’ candidacy could be witnessed as effective to Trump’s reelection prospective customers.

Trump tweeted sarcastically that Nevada Democrats, voting in Saturday’s caucuses, will need to be thorough of “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

___

8: 45 a.m.

A busload of volunteers for Pete Buttigieg is on its way to South Carolina from Indiana to knock on doorways for him in the marketing campaign for the Democratic presidential key a week away.

His campaign claims 18 volunteers are coming from South Bend and Gary to spread the phrase on the former South Bend mayor. They’ll also go to Sunday church products and services prior to heading back. Buttigieg and other contenders are in Nevada for that state’s caucuses Saturday.

The candidates are predicted to spend significantly of the coming 7 days campaigning in South Carolina for the final of the 4 early-voting contests. Their discussion in Charleston on Tuesday will be the ultimate 1 in advance of that key and the March three Super Tuesday contests.