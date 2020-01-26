The newest member of the soccer team is an absolutely adorable puppy training as a companion dog

Atlanta United make history with their new addition and is not a new midfielder.

The city’s Major League Soccer team has added Spike, a 12-week-old yellow Labrador Retriever, to their program. He is not a mascot, but a puppy that can be trained as a companion dog.

“We are very pleased that he is our new star. He is from America’s VetDogs and we will help him train him, make contacts and then he will be of great benefit to a veteran,” said Darren Eales, President of Atlanta United, opposite CNN.

Spike is the first service dog to represent a Major League Soccer Club. It is a partnership that John Miller, President and CEO of America’s VetDogs, believes makes sense.

“He will be socialized, as we call it, and will work with the team, the stadium and all events, being exposed to as many different atmospheres as possible.” Because our veterans we work with have a very active life, the more experience they (the dogs) have at the front end when they are actually housed with a veteran, the easier it is to train and adapt, “said Miller ,

Spike will be trained in the Atlanta region over the next 14 to 16 months. The doggie will be on the field on matchdays and at Atlanta United community events.

His name is derived from the team ritual before each game, in which a local celebrity strikes a golden spike that represents the foundation of Atlanta. In 1837, a spike was driven into the ground as the end point of the new Western & Atlantic Railroad. The settlement that was built around the railroad became the city of Atlanta.

“We have our Golden Spike ritual of letting celebrities meet before a game, so Spike’s color was the perfect choice for the name,” said Eales.

After joining the team, Spike will return to the American VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, to continue his education with a certified service dog trainer. He learns a variety of tasks, such as opening doors, interrupting nightmares, and resting on a veteran’s lap to ensure comfort and peace of mind.

“All of our services are free of charge. It costs us about $ 50,000 to raise and train and place a dog. The partnership with Atlanta United will help us raise awareness and funding, and (Spike) will be a star, ”said Miller.

Atlanta United hopes that the first partnership of this kind will prevail with other major league soccer clubs.

“We hope it will become a trend. Because you know this is awareness raising and you know we have more trainers who can train these puppies. So it would be good if other MLS- Clubs would follow, ”said Eales.