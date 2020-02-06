The newly named Merton school one of the best schools in the world

Being one of the worst schools in Merton, the Harris Academy Morden has acquired “world class” status thanks to the hard work of six dedicated students.

From a difficult start when it opened, Lilleshall Road School now has the World Class School Quality Label (WCSQM) which is awarded to public schools in the UK.

It was once Bishopsford Arts College that was the subject of special measures.

The Harris federation took it back in 2012, it was rated “ good ” by Ofsted in 2014 and in 2018, the highest score being “ exceptional ”.

It has come a long way and in 2019 the academy, which has the motto “ courage, challenge and success ”, achieved the highest Progress 8 score of any school in Merton.

The secrets of success

One of the hallmarks of its success is Koren, an eco-focused cooking and art club that is run alongside the traditional program.

The school also offers training to become a Wimbledon boy or girl ball and a school newspaper club.

Grade 11 student Matthew O’Boyle said that it is things like this that set the school apart from the rest.

The 16-year-old said: “Before it was really a bad school, it went from one of the worst schools in the district to one that is world class.

Matthew O’Boyle was part of the team responsible for obtaining world class status from the school

“The process of (participating in the world class award) made me realize how much teachers have to do.”

Unlike Ofsted, where staff are responsible for representing the school in the best possible way, the path to applying for “world class” status has been reduced to six students aged 14 to 16.

First, they had to produce a self-assessment of the school’s “skills and competences”.

And 14-year-old Miracle Burnett, who worked to explain why the school stands out, says it made her appreciate the work of her teachers.

She said, “The things we have access to are far more” there “than the other schools. We have a lot of clubs after school, which is mainly what I was looking for in the exam.

Miracle Burnett, 14

“Activities include sports clubs and music lessons – whatever instrument we want to play will make it available.

“Performing the audit helped me personally discover how great the school is. Sometimes we take that for granted. ”

She also said that the school’s Twilight sessions are helpful for many students – teachers are on hand for additional after-school review sessions.

Matthew added: “I was in class just before Christmas and stayed until 7:00 p.m.”

Comrade Rania Kureshy, 16, said that she also attended the sessions, which are useful because there are teachers to help, not the distractions of the house.

She added that being part of the Harris Federation gives the school access to the Harris Experience – a three-year program from which it has benefited.

Rania was responsible for the editing and production of a video of the experiment

It is a cultural and academic improvement program that prepares participants for the best universities in the country.

Rania added: “This allowed us to go to universities and conferences and a two-day summer school in Kings, as well as to continue reading for the United.”

How did the school achieve world class status?

In the final step of the process, the Harris Academy group was partnered with students from other schools to design a classroom for the future.

This involved planning the work and communicating with their team members via email as well as an assessment day at a Reading school.

Farhaan Naser played an essential role in the team

Farhaan Naser, 15, who was in charge of the classroom design, said: “We received a budget of £ 100,000 and the mandate was that it be sustainable and a good working environment.

While Rania had to learn how to produce a video of the process, which she had never done before.

Being part of a team with two other schools, a secondary and a primary meant that the group had to work together, even if they had not met.

Leah Thripp learned a lot from the process

Leah Thripp, 15, said it was one of the things she learned from experience.

She said, “We have learned to communicate with people. Communicating by email is a bit difficult when you can’t see people face to face.”

And although it was up to the group of young people to do the work, the teachers were there to provide them with the information they needed.

Aisha Aslam, 15, said: “The teachers really supported us and it helped us to have a good relationship with the school.”

Aisha Aslam was involved in the process

An “incredible achievement”

Head teacher Julian Sparks said he was “amazed” at the hard work of the six students.

He said: “The bottom line is that it is student-led, it is the students of the school and whether they meet a fairly difficult set of criteria.

“We knew it was going to be hard work to do it with the right quality.

“They could not benefit from the support of the staff, they are the ones who gathered everything and presented it.

“I am amazed at the way they did it, the few weeks they did, we made the school available to them, they worked very hard for long hours.

In December, the Harris Academy Morden received prestigious status at the annual WCSM Awards, organized by the University of Cambridge, where the school received a plaque.

