The next Atreyu album will contain ‘Some Very Dark’ Gothic pop elements of the 80s, says Alex Varkatzas

ATREYU frontman Alex Varkatzas has revealed that “Scars and guitars” Podcast that the band recently completed the first of two three-week sessions in which the 2018 follow-ups were written and recorded “In our wake” Album. The band works again with the producer John Feldmannwho previously helped “In our wake” and 2007 breakout album “Lead sail, paper anchor”,

Asked if ATREYU spends a lot of time in pre-production before going to the studio, Alex said (listen to audio below): “There’s no pre-production. We’re fucking ballers, man. We’ve been doing it for so long. I write lyrics in my sleep. I literally wake up and I have a line and I write it down. And it There are two songs from this record – if they are recorded, of course – it is literally that I wake up in the middle of the night and have to write lyrics or something, but that’s the way it is, man.

“We’re going to do it – it’s been 20 years,” he continued. “We are not good in a whole bunch, but we are fine on this point. And John Feldmann, our producer – he did it lead sails – He has crazy energy. He has more energy than we do and is a few years older than us. And when we’re around it, it pumps us up. And no matter what happens, we write a song every day. From time to time we release two songs a day. So I think in three weeks – realistically we work on the days of the week; We don’t work on weekends – I think we had 18 or 19 songs. And that’s only in our first block. So we come back and will probably write at least another dozen songs. “

According to Alex, the upcoming ATREYU The album will be “the next step in maturity” for the Orange County Metalcore Act. “In a way – and it’s a damn crazy way of selling a record because it doesn’t sound like it – it has some very dark Gothic Pop elements of the 80s. And I don’t mean ‘pop’ than in happy (sounding) music . It’s just depressing-sounding, rocking shit. “

Varkatzas also touched the lyrical themes of the new ATREYU Songs that say, “It’s cool, because there is so much right now … If you are a comedian and musician, there are many good inspirations every day – especially in America, unfortunately. All over the world, actually, but in Especially Americans, it’s full of things that make you feel whatever it is. Maybe you’re happy about it, maybe you’re sad about it – it’s not my place to speak for people. I think doing comedians make fun of it, and I make fun of it by making music and words about it, so it’s a good time to be inspired. “

Last August ATREYU released a deluxe edition of “In our wake” about Spinefarm Records, The new version contained the original “In our wake” Album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material contained B-sides from the sessions for both “In our wake” and 2015 is “Long live”, along with alternate versions of the title track and “The time is now” by “In our wake”, The Deluxe Edition contained a completely revised artwork and a total of 19 songs.



