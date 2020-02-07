The next most dangerous game in Liam Hemsworth’s Quibi series gets an action-packed teaser! | Liam Hemsworth, Most Dangerous Game, Quibi, Trailer

Liam Hemsworth is one of the first stars to appear in a series for the new Quibi streaming service and an action-packed trailer for his series Most dangerous game is out!

The 30-year-old actor will play alongside an Oscar-winning double Christoph Waltz in the series.

Here is the synopsis of the show: “Desperate to take care of her pregnant wife before a terminal illness takes her life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he is not the hunter … but the prey. This action thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and family. Let the games begin.”

Quibi will be launched on April 6 and the episodes, lasting 10 minutes or less, are optimized to be watched on mobile.

