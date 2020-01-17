The next stop in the northeast for juggernauts in the United States

A weekend storm, which started as a bomb cyclone in the west at the beginning of this week, is to bring the heaviest snowfall of the season to parts of the Central Atlantic and Central Appalachian Mountains in a winter in which there has not been any heavy snow so far.

Before the weekend storm, winter weather warnings were issued for the northern and western suburbs of New York City in southeastern New England, and winter storm clocks are in effect from 1:00 p.m. Saturday across parts of the state of New York and central New England.

The bomb cyclone that hit Newfoundland, Canada with blizzards on Friday ensures fresh Arctic air enters the northeastern United States, paving the way for winter rainfall this weekend.

Snow and a winter mix initially spread until Friday evening in the Midwest before moving forward in the Northeast on Saturday.

According to forecasters, no major snowfall is expected on Interstate 95 of the Central Atlantic, and only moderate snowfall is forecast for the central Appalachian Mountains in southern New England. However, enough snow falls, followed by a transition to an icy mixture and rain to create slippery travel conditions and airline delays.

On Friday at 8:00 a.m. EST, 375 flights in the central states had already been canceled due to the storm. Travelers can expect to see more flights canceled in the central states and then east next weekend as crews and planes are sold. Flight delays are most likely due to de-icing operations.

This radar image, taken at 3 p.m. EST Friday, January 17th shows snow (blue), ice (pink and purple) and rain (green and yellow) over the central United States.

Road conditions can quickly deteriorate on Saturday. Even though the snow and winter time is short in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and southeastern New York in the south and west, precipitation can drop sharply for a while.

Rising temperatures and lighter rainfall, in some cases in the form of rain and drizzle, should allow chemicals to work on the streets and create wet to muddy conditions later in the day and in the evening.

For those who need to travel, meteorologists suggest giving enough extra time to reach destinations.

As is often the case with winter storms, the accumulation of snow and sleet sways from southeast to northwest in major cities and their suburbs of the I-95 corridor from Washington DC to Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. Sufficient snow to shovel and plow is likely from western Maryland to southeastern Pennsylvania in central New Jersey, in locations near New York City and south of New England.

Further north, most of it, and perhaps the entire storm, appears as snow. This includes the northern strata of Pennsylvania, the western, central and northern states of New York and the central and northwestern state of New England.

This storm system will not be the only winter source of precipitation in the northeast in the coming days.

“Taking into account the snow from the storm and the snow with lake effect, which starts later on Saturday evening and Sunday near the Great Lakes, an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 16 inches over the mountains and a general cluster of 6-12 inches is forecast Plateaus, “said Brett Anderson, AccuWeather’s senior meteorologist.

The stormy northwesterly winds on the back of the storm will draw increasingly colder air from Canada to the southeast later on the weekend until mid-next week.

Considering the duration of the cold weather, the wind and the much lower actual temperatures, rough but typical conditions are expected for the second half of January.

The pattern will bring episodes of lake effect snow, snow flurries and snow gusts.

Actual low night temperatures are in the teens, single digits, and even below zero degrees Fahrenheit in the inner northeast and in the 20s and teenagers along the coast. Daily highs can be difficult to get out of teenage across parts of the interior, and it can be difficult to reach the frost line in some of the I-95 cities of the Central Atlantic.

AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures drop 10 to 20 degrees below actual temperature when the wind is blowing, during cloudy episodes and at night.