The next week unusually mild and moist

Temperatures will remain above normal and will further moderate in the first full week of February.

GROUNDHOG DAY: The cloudy sky in the morning could pose a challenge to Punxsutawney Phil on Sunday morning. A weak disturbance will cross the state Sunday. The humidity is limited, but offers the opportunity to have a few showers in the afternoon. The precipitation should end in the early evening. In the afternoon, the high temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the mid-1940s again, with night lows that are still 10-15 degrees above normal.

Mild and rainy trend: Monday is dry when a crest penetrates the eastern United States. It is short-lived as there are a number of disturbances that bring unexplained weather for the rest of the week. Warm air moves in with high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the mid-1950s! Morning showers arrive on Tuesday and are otherwise mostly cloudy.

The moisture increases on Wednesday and Thursday with additional rainfall. By Thursday we could have up to an inch of rain. Wednesday and Thursday are cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We dry out towards the end of the week, and the temperatures are still 10 degrees above normal.

Stay “Weather Smart” all week with the FOX43 Weather Team!

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko

, [dayToTranslate] weather [t] 7 day forecast [t] forecast [t] Fox43 weather [t] mild [t] rain [t] temperature [t] warm [t] weather [t] weather Smart