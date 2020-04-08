The NFL is using the draft to support COVID-19 relief

The 2020 NFL Draft will double as a three-day charity event to benefit six non-profit organizations that provide relief efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Wednesday.

The event, which will be completely virtual with teams choosing from remote locations and players in their homes due to the pandemic, is slated for April 23-25 ​​and is considered “Draft-A- Thon. “

Current and former NFL players are expected to encourage donations from viewers, and there will be tribes for health care workers and other first responders.

The funds raised, all of which go to a major fund, will benefit the American Red Cross, the CDC Foundation’s All of Us, the Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army and COVID- United Way 19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

“As we face this global health crisis, we are grateful for the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers and many others who help those in need,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The Draft-A- Thon will provide much-needed funding to the afflicted as well as those in the front line of the COVID-19.

“Holding this event virtually, and taking all the necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented time in our history.”

-Remove Level Media