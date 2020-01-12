The NFL reaches 300 million + AR lens commitments

Loading...

Checkpoints continue to evolve for the effectiveness of AR as an advertising medium. Timely companies admit that AR allows them to display products in a convenient way. This may include brand engagement (upper funnel) or “try before you buy” (lower funnel) test.

More evidence of the AR’s “upper funnel” side comes from the NFL’s AR lens for last year’s Superbowl LIII. In honor of the starting NFL playoffs – and to continue to give examples of campaign effectiveness – we will see the results of the campaign.

The campaign included sticker packs for each team – the New Patriots Patriots and the LA Rams – that fans could use in a variety of ways to show their support. The result was a high degree of user engagement through the captive intras extended and shared as the AR lenses come.

But most interesting about this lens campaign was its extent. The run on Snapchat has been viewed more than 303 million times. To put it in perspective, the Superbowl itself – often cited as a reference point for media accessibility and advertising – reached 98.2 million viewers.

With this quantity comes quality as well. The immersion of AR can create qualitative impressions on measurements such as brand association and recall. There is also greater depth of engagement than other media, including metrics such as session length and frequency (30 times daily on Snapchat).

Specifically, Snapchat reports that its lenses have an average playing time of 10 to 15 seconds, 19-point elevations in ad awareness, 6-point brand awareness, and 3.4-point averages. They also achieve an average 9-point lift in after-sales product sales.

“There is a depth of engagement (on Snapchat),” NFL Digital Media VP Blake Stuchin told Engaget. In fact, the NFL is putting its money where its mouth is and has doubled campaigns for Snapchat-paid items. He ran a similar campaign before the (current) NFL season.

This later campaign included lenses to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season. Using Snapcodes (or the NFL logo), users enabled lenses that overlapped classic NFL footage in their field of view. It also targets geographically relevant audiences with team-based regional lenses.

Both campaigns come as AR faces doubts from advertisers about return on investment (ROI) AR may be a low-performing game at times, but says the Superbowl LIII campaign has garnered 300 million. Although a divergence, it could be the main indicator of AR performance as it grows.

Meanwhile, the advertiser’s distributor signifies the need for training, as well as continued validation and experimentation by early adopters such as the NFL. Among the measurements described above, the key lesson here for approach-based signals is the scale that AR can achieve.

This awareness and adoption of a larger share of branded advertisers will be released slowly, as is mobile advertising. That’s up to $ 1.5 billion in advertising revenue last year, according to our research arm ARtillery Intelligence, at $ 8.8 billion by 2023 (see above).

We will be back with more AR trade demonstrations and pitches in our Campaign Tracker series. There will be places to watch and internalize as the AR trade is rapidly evolving from the early and experimental stages to a more solid set of strategies around UX, user targeting and distribution.

The track The NFL reaches 300 Million + AR Lens Engagements since Mike Boland first appeared on the AR Insider.