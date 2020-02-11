The NFL sends a local boy to the Super Bowl LIV to represent the Green Bay Packers

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 10:12 AM CST / Updated: February 11, 2020 / 10:12 AM CST

Braylon Backaus is a fifth grader in Black River Falls. Last Sunday, however, he was on the Super Bowl field and represented the Green Bay Packers.

Braylon’s family took part in the NFL’s Next 100 competition with a video that highlighted his soccer skills.

A little later they got the message that he had won.

“We received another email saying,” Well, can you please keep it a secret? “Don’t tell anyone, keep it quiet,” said Joe Backaus, Braylon’s father.

This secret was also kept from Braylon, who found out about it through a video that Aaron Jones had sent him.

To be a fan is Braylon’s blood.

“It’s a transit right for the Backaus family,” said Joe Backaus. “We are all die-hard Packers fans, always. I’ve had pretty much a football in my hand since the day he came out of the womb.”

As part of the competition, Braylon ran on the field with other children who represented the various NFL teams.

Braylon says the moment was the greatest of his life.

“There are butterflies in your stomach and when you hear the crowd, your heart pumps very quickly and your eyes grow very big and everyone cheers,” said Braylon Backaus.

It was also very moving for his father.

“I was a bit emotional and didn’t want to lie. I was very excited for him, but I definitely had some butterflies, ”said Joe Backaus. “[I] definitely had to hold back a few tears. It was just a very proud father moment. “

Braylon has a soccer ball from several children who joined him on the field.

The Los Angeles Chargers representative even became one of his friends.

“His name was Noah and we were hanging out by the pool … and playing catch football,” said Braylon.

Many of the parents have stayed in touch and are joking about a ten-year reunion.

Braylon may be talented on the field, but his father says it matters who is not on the field.

“I’m more proud of him just because I’m a good kid than all the things he does in sports,” said Joe Backaus. “He’s just a really good real kid.”

The fifth grader says he likes answering people’s questions and reliving the day over and over again.