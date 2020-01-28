The NFL team’s social media accounts were reportedly hacked before Super Bowl 54

WASHINGTON – Several NFL social media accounts received messages saying “Everything is hackable” on Monday, which reports have reportedly been deleted.

Twitter accounts for the NFL, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers, appeared to have been accessed and posted on their feeds, reports USA Today. According to USA Today, the Instagram page for the Minnesota Vikings also contained several posts from what appeared to be the same group or person.

Business Insider turned to the NFL and Twitter, but received no response on Monday afternoon. Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner reported that a Twitter spokesman for the accounts of half a dozen NFL teams told him the organization “confirmed that the accounts had been hacked and the company immediately froze them after finding out.” had and determined. “

It looks like someone has hacked the official Twitter accounts of more than half a dozen NFL teams. A spokeswoman for Twitter confirmed the accounts were hacked, saying the company froze them immediately after finding out and investigating. They posted the following on @packers pic.twitter.com/8Qrha93nXU

– Kurt Wagner (@ KurtWagner8) January 27, 2020

Some screenshots that were released online showed messages saying “Hello, we’re back (OurMine)”. We are here to show people that everything can be hacked. “The group even provided an email address and a social media handle.

USA Today reported that the NFL’s Facebook page, along with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, had similarly shameful access. Twitter profile photos were also deleted.

In 2016, the NFL’s Twitter account was also hacked and a message posted on the feed incorrectly stating that Commissioner Roger Goodell had died. Yahoo News reported that it was an 18-year-old student from Singapore who pleaded guilty to the incident and was given a 24-month probation period.