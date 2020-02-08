The Night Flight Orchestra Feat. Earthworks, anti-arch members: ‘Broadcasts’ video

Swedish classic / progressive rock super group THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – with members of GROUND WORK and archenemy – will release his new album, “Aeromantic”on February 28th Nuclear explosion, The official music video for the latest single, transferscan be seen below. The single was produced and recorded by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA and Thomas Plec Johanssonwith guest star Rachel Hall on epic violin. The music video was produced by René U Valdes and has exceptional dancers Ella Snellman,

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Comments: “Did you know that every movement you make is caused by the brain sending electrical nerve impulses to your limbs? And every time someone touches you, electrical currents send messages about that sensation to your brain? And this, the electricity and magic. What you experience when you are really touched by another person is what “Transfers”, the new single and the video by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, is all about and how this electrical charge is trapped and stored somewhere in you and changes you forever. “

“Aeromantic” Song List:

01. Servant of the air



02. Divinyls



03. If this is our only chance tonight



04th This boy’s last summer



05th curves



06th transfers



07th Aeromantic



08th Golden Swansdown



09th bull



10th Carmencita Seven



11th Sister Mercurial



12th Dead from winter

“Aeromantic” was taken on Nordic Sound Labs with the same drums that were used to record ABBAThe 1980s mega album “Super Trouper”,



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkLkE4FiFpc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUh5iyl0Pyw (/ embed)

Comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Story or review, you must be logged into an active personal account on Facebook. As soon as you are logged in, you can leave a comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the point of view of

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

and

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

does not support or guarantee the correctness of user comments. To report spam or abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments or anything that may violate applicable law, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as Spam” links that appear next to the comments themselves become. To do this, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you hover over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an email to blabbermouthinbox (@) gmail.com with relevant details.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

reserves the right to “hide” comments that are considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “prohibit” users who violate the terms of use of the website. Hidden comments will still be shown to the user and the user’s Facebook friends. If a new comment is published by a “blocked” user or contains a word on the blacklist, this comment is automatically only partially visible (the comments of the “blocked” user are only visible to the user and the user’s Facebook friends) ,