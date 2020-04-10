The Night Flight Orchestra Feat. Soilwork, Arch Enemy Users: ‘Golden Swansdown’ Video clip

“Golden Swansdown”, the new video clip from the Swedish common/progressive rock supergroup THE Night FLIGHT ORCHESTRA — showcasing members of SOILWORK and ARCH ENEMY — can be observed below. The clip options an look by dancer extraordinaire Ella Snellman. A outstanding simple fact about her effectiveness: The dance was filmed in one particular acquire!

Guitarrist David Andersson states: “‘Golden Swansdown’, the new movie release from THE Night FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, is a traditional energy ballad based mostly all around the themes of difficult attraction and the problems that come up when you enable your coronary heart rule your brain. The video was filmed in the pre-apocalyptic late summer of 2019 by René U. Valdes. This might be the very last shot of Earth as we realized it. Showcasing Rachel Corridor on violin and John Lönnmyr on keyboards. Terms and music by David Andersson.”

“Golden Swansdown” is taken from THE Night FLIGHT ORCHESTRA‘s hottest album, “Aeromantic”, which came out on February 28 by way of Nuclear Blast.

“Aeromantic” track listing:

01. Servants Of The Air



02. Divinyls



03. If Tonight Is Our Only Probability



04. This Boy’s Previous Summer



05. Curves



06. Transmissions



07. Aeromantic



08. Golden Swansdown



09. Taurus



10. Carmencita Seven



11. Sister Mercurial



12. Lifeless Of Winter

“Aeromantic” was recorded at the Nordic Seem Labs utilizing the very same drum kit that was made use of throughout the recordings of ABBA‘s 1980 mega album “Super Trouper”.



