the-night-flight-orchestra’s-aeromantic:-euphoric,-lifetime-affirming,-and-over-the-leading

No longer in orbit but still defying gravity and the standard earthbound guidelines of rock, the Night time Flight Orchestra return with the followup to 2018’s magnificent Sometimes The World Ain’t Plenty of.

Although not billed explicitly as this kind of, Aeromantic is proficiently a principle album, thematically pushed by the bittersweet consequences of jet-established romance, every of its 13 tracks a cinematic vignette in an ambitious, opulent aero-opera.

The typical 70s and 80s rock is complemented by cheeky nods to ABBA (If Tonight Is Our Only Prospect and This Boy’s Final Summer months), Elton John (the incredible title monitor), throbbing disco (Transmissions) and easy 70s soul (Curves).

Supplied that NFO stuff far more ideas into a single music than most bands use in an complete album, selecting highlights is a futile exercising when the astonishing stage of element crammed lovingly into just about every track benefits in glorious prog-pop symphonies that expose at any time additional on recurring plays.

Aeromantic is euphoric, daily life-affirming, joyously around-the-top and all the far better for it.