The North Carolina funeral home uses puppies to help grieving families

MACON COUNTY, NC – The office clerk Tori McKay’s 10-year dream of having a dog in the Macon Funeral Home has come true, reports WNCN.

After she turned 30 and returned to the funeral home, she and her husband decided to add a furry member to their family.

And that’s where Mochi comes in.

McKay says a Bernese Mountain Dog has always been her choice for a potential grief therapy dog.

In a post on the funeral website, McKay described the breed as saying, “They have a history of being excellent therapy and support dogs based on their type and relaxed personality.”

McKay decided that she wanted to have an impact on the community, and given the Bernese Mountain Dogs’ short life expectancy of only six to eight years, she wanted the life of their new puppy “to have as much meaning as possible”.

Mochi, who is only 8 weeks old, is sent to Asheville for training when she is between six months and one year old. And if the plans are right, she will be Macon Funeral Home’s first therapy dog ​​after her full training.

“There is so much research to demonstrate the benefits of animal availability in times of grief, and our community desperately needs grief support,” said McKay. “My goal is to make funeral visits with Mochi at the family’s request, and I would also like to go to a nursing home every few weeks.”