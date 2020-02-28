[the-north-kensington-pub-that-appeared-in-only-fools-and-horses]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Observefor aspects of your data protection legal rights Invalid E mail

You will find no argument that Only Fools and Horses is a nationwide treasure and could quickly be regarded as a single of, if not the best British comedy series.

So it really is no surprise when admirers are crammed with enjoyment discovering out a scene from the display, set in 1980s Peckham, was filmed in their place.

Apparently although quite a considerable part of the display was shot in West London, particularly Ealing, where by for the first 5 seasons, Harlech Tower in Acton staged as Nelson Mandel House – the property of the Trotters.

Just one West London pub which showcased as the exterior of the Nag’s Head was the Prince Arthur on 10 Golborne Street. The North Kensington pub initially designed an look in period 4 episode three of the show titled A Gap in Just one.

The episode, which first aired in 1985 to above 13 million viewers, sees Uncle Albert simulate an incident with the cellar door of the Nag’s Head.





Prince Arthur pub is also typically identified as Amount 10 which closed in 2013

(Impression: Google)



The Prince Arthur pub’s rich history spans back again to its completion in the 1870s. Even so, following closing in the 1990s, it turned Range 10.

Range 10 also followed the footsteps Prince Arthur, having said that, closing in 2013 to make way for a new personal members club referred to as Laylow which is frequented by David Beckham and Jack Whitehall.

North Kensington designed one more element some 11 a long time afterwards in a year 7 episode titled Time on Our Hands . The 1996 episode highlighted Del Boy strolling down none other than Lancaster Road just after coming down the ways of a constructing labelled Seaman’s Mission.

Also a acquainted West London landmark that appeared in the present was the Middlesex Arms in South Ruislip which staged as the exterior for the Nag’s Head.





We have developed a Facebook team for folks who dwell in and go to SW10 and its bordering areas to link, share strategies and post about the place we live. We will hold you knowledgeable about the most current updates from Kensington, as very well as fascinating activities and beneficial information. Be part of the Kensington Local community Information Fb team below.

Do you reside in the Kensington and Chelsea spot and have a story you feel we must be covering? E-mail [email protected]