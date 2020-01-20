The Norwegian coalition government loses the right-wing party after the ISIS widow has been repatriated

The populist Progress Party withdrew from the center-right government coalition of Norway on Monday due to the decision to repatriate an ISIS-affiliated woman and her two children from a detention camp in Syria.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said she would continue with a minority government consisting of three coalition partners – her own conservatives, the centrist liberal party and the Christian Democrats.

Progress party leader Siv Jensen said “the cup is now full” after the decision to return the woman to Norway – a decision that her anti-immigration party thinks it has not been consulted.

She said that when the Solberg coalition expanded a year ago with the Liberals and Christian Democrats, moved more towards the center and became a majority government, “enthusiasm diminished.”

“Over time, politics was too much based on compromises,” said Jensen, the departing Finance Minister of Norway.

Prime Minister Solberg said she “understood” why the Progress Party wanted to leave its coalition government. She said she would seek cooperation with the party – the third largest in Norway.

The next parliamentary elections in Norway are scheduled for September 2021.

In order to remain in office until that time and to pass legislation in the parliament with 169 seats, Solberg needs the support of parties outside the government, including the Progress Party.

Woman, children currently being held

The 29-year-old Norwegian woman of Pakistani origin reportedly traveled to Syria in 2013 and married a Norwegian foreign hunter who was later killed in combat. One of her children is quite sick.

She was formally arrested on her return on Saturday and was placed with both children in a hospital in Oslo.

Jensen said that many believed that the woman, who was not mentioned, “used her child as a shield to return to Norway.”

“There are many … who are not happy with this, not just in the Progress Party,” Jensen said last week.

The mother, who was not mentioned, refused to let the sick child travel to Norway alone, which then allowed her to travel from the Kurdish-controlled camp in al-Hol where all three had been detained since March 2019.

“A majority in the government believed that caring for the child was paramount,” said Solberg.

Solberg has been prime minister of the Scandinavian country since 2013, when she formed a coalition with the Progress Party. The parties won renewed support in the 2017 elections.

At the Ministry of Finance, the newly appointed Jensen replacement will set the course for the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, with assets of $ 1.1 trillion US.

The split also leaves six other cabinet positions of Progress members that Solberg can fill.