The nose from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s vandalised statue is currently being worn as a necklace, states Malmo supporter

The nose from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue is remaining worn as a NECKLACE, according to a Malmo enthusiast.
Last Oct, Malmo honoured Ibrahimovic with a statue exterior their stadium as he built his senior debut in soccer with the club in 1999, prior to going on to star for Inter, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, amongst other best golf equipment.
Rex Functions
The statue was sawn off by vandals in January
But the 38-year-old went from hero to community enemy selection one following getting co-proprietor of Malmo’s intense rivals Hammarby a month later on.
Malmo lovers speedily responded by environment his statue on hearth and ultimately sawing it off its plinth in January.
Before the statue fell to its conclusion, the nose had been slice off just ahead of Xmas Day – and it has since been found all-around someone’s neck in Malmo.
One particular of the club’s lovers, John Taylor, informed Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet: “I would like to stage out that I do not aid vandalising general public artwork at the identical time I comprehend why they did it.
“I also know where by Zlatan’s nose is. I can say that. I know it is in Malmo.
Getty – Contributor
The statue was unveiled to honour Zlatan Ibrahimovic previous October
“I’m a individual away from that nose. I really don’t know where it is right now, but I know it was seen at a bash close to New Calendar year.
“I know that it is in Malmo and that it is all around someone’s neck.
“Well, it is a necklace now.”
Ibrahimovic is at present enjoying for Milan in a 3rd spell with the club, though rumours advise he will retire when the 2019/20 period eventually ends to get started his coaching job.