The Notebook & More Movies We Love to Watch This Week on E!

It’s time to grab a blanket, order pizza and a song to E! to catch one of your favorite movies.

This week, E! doesn’t bring you anything but feel romcoms, romantic movies and funny comedies as part of our Love Movies.

As many of you can work from home, don’t worry, as we have the only perfect movie program to guide you through the week.

If you’re feeling shy, you’ll never miss a movie like The Awkward Moment and Retreat.

We’ve also found some barriers that will affect your place if you’re looking for nostalgia, like the teenage classic She’s All That.

There are also many movies featuring stars such as Zac Efronor Emma Stone in movies like 17 Again and Easy A.

And while all of these movies have a bit of romance, if you want to lean into the romantic genre, grab your tissues as we have The Notebook and Wedding Planner coming up.

Check out what Love Movies will come to you this week below or watch them here.

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E !.

Wednesday, April 8:

Wedding Planner at 6pm. and 8:30 am

Friday, April 10:

He’s All That at 5:00 p.m.

Easy A at 7:00 am.

17 Again at 9:00 am.

Hair spray at 11:30 am.

It was Awkward Moment at 1:30 am

Saturday, April 11:

It was Awkward Moment at 8:30 am.

Hair spray at 10:30 am.

17 Again at 12:30 am.

He’s All That at 3:00 p.m.

Easy A at 5:00 p.m.

Couple Retreat at 7am and 9:30 am.

Coyote Ugly at 12:00 am.

Sunday, Apr 12:

Coyote Ugly at 4:00 am.

Notebooks are 6:00 pm and 9:00 am.

