‘The Notorious’ wins with brutal head kick in the successful UFC 246 comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Conor McGregor secured a sensational knockout win in the first round against Donald Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246.

“The Notorious” came out of the blocks with a wild left hand that narrowly missed before delivering a series of brutal shoulders to Cerrone’s nose.

Conor McGregor won on his UFC comeback in just 40 seconds

Cowboy had a bloody and broken nose when McGregor landed a kick with his left head perfectly on the jaw.

As the Irishman built up the pressure, referee Herb Dean gave the veteran every opportunity to recover.

However, the fight was stopped after only 40 seconds to give McGregor his first octagon win since November 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez.

He became the first fighter to win in the round of 16 as a featherweight, lightweight and now as a welterweight.

The Notorious looked sensational when he returned

After his coaches and sparring partners warned the world not to expect the best version of the 31-year-old, McGregor wasted little time setting up a clinic when he fired a scorching right hand on Cerrone from the start.

After the brutal shoulders on the nose and jaws, Cowboy was stunned and bloody and the disorientation was evident when he was rocked by a huge headbut.

The consensus before the fight within the MMA community was that McGregor had to end the fight early, otherwise his veteran opponent would take control.

But the former two-weight world champion never let up and secured an emphatic finish.

McGregor secured the TKO victory with malicious ground and pounds

With such lightweight rivals Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov competing against each other in April, the Irishman could stay in welterweight after such an emphatic feat.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal were present, but it remains to be seen whether a “red panties night” with “The Notorious” will beckon.