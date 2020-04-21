The Nova Scotia pilot is drawing a heart out into the sky to pay homage to families over the weekend.

Hours after a shooter went on a deadly attack across northern Nova Scotia, a local pilot found a unique way to show support to grieving families.

As of Monday, police have confirmed at least 18 were killed from the mass shooting over the weekend, covering 16 crime scenes – including five burning buildings – in several communities.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” said Dimitri Neonakis, a Halifax private pilot. And “I want my way to do something for the country.”

On Sunday afternoon – as news of the shooting was still rolling – Neonakis boarded his plane and headed for central and northern Nova Scotia.

There, miles above the Portapique, N.S., area, where events were first opened, he drew a heart in the sky and returned to Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Portapique: Captured by FlightRadar: A pilot of a single-engine aircraft flew into the Portapique area in the shape of a heart tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/ocJdvqB6eN

– Halifax News and Information (@haligonia) April 20, 2020

“No one knew about it or I thought so,” he said, but this was his way of “giving them love – a big hug in the shape of a heart.”

His work was not noticed however; when he got to the airport, the air controller told him he had seen the flight and thought it was “nice.”

“That’s when I realized I had thousands of people in my cockpit that day,” he said.

The flight path has since been widely shared on social media, with many praising Neonakis for his actions. “Wow! It’s a unique way to show you care,” tweeted Faythe Buchanan. “Thanks for who you are.”