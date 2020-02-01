The NRA starts the Great American Outdoor Show 2020 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The world’s largest outdoor show started on Saturday in the Farm Show Complex.

The National Rifle Association organized its Great American Outdoor Show in 2020.

The show offers more than 400 outfitters, celebrities, seminars, demos and other events.

The organizers expect more than 200,000 people to take part in the 9-day fair.

National Rifle Association spokeswoman Amy Hunter said that outdoor enthusiasts can find anything that interests them.

“We have hunting, fishing and equipping. It’s really nice to come out and see these things to actually touch them, feel them and talk to people who are interested in the same things. I mean, it’s really a handshake . ” Come out with friends and family and really celebrate what we love about nature, “said Hunter.

The Great American Outdoor Show runs until next Sunday.

hours

Sunday, February 2nd: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, February 3 – Friday, 7: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 8: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 9: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

tickets:

Adult: $ 15.00

Child (6-12 years): $ 7.00

Children under 5 years: FREE with paid adults

Senior (65 or older): $ 12.00

2-day pass: $ 25.00

Group ticket: $ 12.00 (10 or more)

Late afternoon ticket: $ 8.00 (valid from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday only)

