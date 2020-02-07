The NSW government is under pressure to fund better masks for RFS volunteers

A coalition of firefighters campaigning for more protective masks has finally agreed to meet NSW Minister of Emergency Services David Elliott.

The Firefighter Cancer Coalition, led by active firefighter Brett Carle, has called for stricter breathing apparatus for volunteer firefighters.

RFS volunteers have currently only received paper masks. Some members spend up to $ 500 of their own money to buy more protective masks.

A volunteer from the NSW Rural Fire Service watches a fire burn with a cloth over his mouth. (AAP)

Today Mr. Carle met with the Minister for Emergency Services of the Shadows to produce a change.org petition with more than 180,000 signatures demanding appropriate practical respiratory protection.

“The P2 masks provided are completely inadequate to mitigate the dangers posed by bush smoke,” the petition said.

“Where self-contained breathing apparatus is available, there is only a limited short-term work schedule that is inconsistent with the lengthy nature of major bushfire events.

“Suitable respiratory protection at a higher level must be financed and immediately delivered to the fire department.”

Finn Burns navigates a boat through thick smoke in Mallacoota when a fire broke out on the Victorian-style coastal town on December 31, 2019. (Supplied)

After meeting the firefighters affected, Elliott said he was waiting for a recommendation from the land fire department before financing the masks.

In December, the NSW Volunteer Fire Fighters Association president told 9News that members of the fire grounds were concerned about the dangers of bush smoke.

“Firefighters often breathe smoke that is not good for your health,” he said.

“We know that the smoke is carcinogenic. We know that carbon monoxide and other toxins are in the smoke.

“And if volunteers raise concerns that they believe the respiratory protection they are receiving is inappropriate, we should at least listen to them.”