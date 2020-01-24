The number of bathrooms in America is too high

If there is one industry in the United States that is growing endlessly, it is the bathrooms.

Roberto Nickson / Unsplash

“How many bathrooms are there?” This is one of the most obvious questions when looking at a new home or apartment in the United States, but the apparently harmless question hides a deep obsession that only exists in this country.

How obsessed are Americans with baths? How The Atlantic Reports of his deep immersion in the toilet make the statistics clear: Over the past 50 years, the number of bathrooms per person has doubled. from the 1970s to the 2010s, the size also doubled; and in the last 10 years the number of houses with 10 or more bathrooms has doubled.

“America’s love affair with private washrooms grows out of the country’s most obvious gift – an abundance of land and a willingness to develop it,” he writes The Atlantic. “Compared to their overseas colleagues, Americans simply have more room to do the dishes.”

How did it happen? It has been a long way from the public baths of ancient Rome in the past, but in the United States there were special, favorable conditions, from the combination of toilets, bathtubs and sinks in one room, thanks to the American misunderstanding that the disease was also from Sewage gas resulted from the expansion of the suburbs, which led to the expectation of better facilities.

Today, “expectation” may be too lax. “Demand” seems more appropriate. “Bathrooms sell houses, period,” said Nadine Ferrata, a real estate agent The Atlantic, And that indicates accessibility. You may be wondering If there are so many bathrooms, why don’t I ever find one in a city when I need it? In short, this is a very private boom.

Also, don’t expect the trend to slow down. How The New York Times reported this week that the next generation was spending even more time in the bathroom and that it had nothing to do with cleanliness.

