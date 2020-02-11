The number of coronavirus deaths exceeds 1000: 103 die in a single day

The deadly coronavirus epidemic shows no signs of slowing down with the disease killing more than 100 people in a single day.

The death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 1,011 nationwide today after the hard-hit Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.

The virus originated in Wuhan, a city in Hubei, in December and has since spread around the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a protective mask, receives a temperature check while on his way to a community health center in Beijing. Photo / AP

In its daily update, the Hubei Health Commission also confirmed 2,097 new cases in the central province.

China has struggled to recover since the epidemic began in December, with much of the country under quarantine, reports news.com.au.

There are now more than 42,200 confirmed cases across China, based on figures previously released by the government.

The new virus is said to have appeared last year in a market selling wild animals in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, the city at the center of the epidemic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with medical workers and affected patients at a Beijing hospital on Monday, where he called for “more decisive action” to contain the epidemic, the state-run CCTV television said.

An advanced team for an international expert mission led by the World Health Organization on the virus arrived in China Monday evening, led by Bruce Aylward.

He oversaw the organization’s response 2014-2016 to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Worldwide, 319 cases in 24 other countries have been confirmed. Two people outside of China died from coronavirus.

People in mainland China began to return to work after the extended Lunar New Year vacation.

Passengers on the World Dream cruise ship docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal signal the media when they leave the ship after being quarantined for coronavirus in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

The return to work has soared the number of confirmed infections with more than 3,000 new cases on Sunday according to the National Health Commission of China.

The WHO has declared that the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not gone to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” and that the human race must not allow the epidemic to get out of control.

China will accelerate the supply of drugs that have clinical effects against the coronavirus.

.