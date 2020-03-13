The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy is 1,000

ROME: The death toll from Coronavirus COVID-19 in Italy on Thursday exceeded the millennial figure, increasing by 189 to a total of 1,016 in spite of drastic measures to contain the virus.

The number of new cases of coronavirus infection also increased significantly over a 24-hour period, adding 2,249 cases for a total of 12,839 currently infected as of 18:00. Thursday.

The good news was bad, with the number recovered from the virus increasing by 213 to a total of 1,258.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide has not yet grown to 5,000, but now it is 4,718, while the number recovered from the virus is 68,310.

As a comparison, the 2009 swine flu pandemic infected thousands of people worldwide, with hundreds of thousands dead. While swine flu especially affects young people, Wuhan’s coronavirus is targeted at the elderly. The average age of the dead so far is 80 years.

The conference of Italian bishops also announced that it would close all churches in the country. The conference had already suspended the Mass, but had left the churches open for the worshipers to pray.

The decision to close the churches was taken out of a sense of responsibility and “not because the state imposes on us,” said Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, conference president.

